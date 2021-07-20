Dan River Region schools moving toward new cultural competency standard for teachers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Out of the now eight standards (there were seven before the cultural competency requirement was added) that will be used to measure teacher performance, educators will be given feedback on their cultural competency during their 2021-22 evaluations. However, they will not be evaluated on the new standard until 2022-23, since the upcoming school year is only a transition year for the requirement, Lyle said.

"It's only a transition year for standard no. 6 [cultural competency], while the VDOE is preparing to train teachers and other staff on the new standard," Lyle said. "Full implementation will take place in 2022-23."

The other seven standards — which are not new — include professional knowledge, instructional planning, instructional delivery, assessment of/for student learning, learning environment, professionalism and student academic progress.

Teachers receive formal feedback on all of the standards every year.