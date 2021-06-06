Dan River Region schools prepare as new state vaccinations requirements for students begin July 1

Two spaced doses of hepatitis A vaccine, with first dose received at 12 months or older;

Two spaced doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (for meningitis), with the first dose given before entry into the seventh grade and the second before 12th grade.

State vaccination rules were last updated two years ago and more children have been developing these illnesses, Wright said.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, with symptoms including headache, fever and a stiff neck, according to the Mayo Clinic website. The condition can lead to amputations and death.

The meningitis vaccine is required before the student enters college, Wright pointed out.

“They’re going to have to get it done anyway,” she said. “Why don’t they do it now?”

School officials have sent letters to parents of all students in Danville Public Schools and to students’ doctors notifying them of the new requirements, “so they will have their students vaccinated and ready to start school on time,” Wright said.

Parents will have to provide proof to school officials of their children’s shots before they can attend school, Wright said.