Dan River Region students win awards at DCC Idea Fair

On Friday, students from Danville Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Public Schools, Hargrave Military Academy, DCC Early College Program and Danville Community College gathered in person in Oliver Hall on the DCC campus to attend the 2022 Idea Fair Awards ceremony.

“The Idea Fair is possible because of many sponsors and organizations who want to support the entrepreneurial spirit of high school and college students in our community,” said Willie Sherman, coordinator of the Idea Fair and professor of business at DCC. “These students entered their most innovative and creative business ideas into the Idea Fair and our group of judges from across the community reviewed their submissions to determine the winners.”

The Idea Fair is hosted and facilitated by Danville Community College as part of the Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, which also includes The Launch Place, the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, the River District Association and Longwood Small Business Development Center. The grant is funded by the Danville Regional Foundation.

“Our participants each had an opportunity to present their business idea to our panel of judges, explaining how their idea works, how it would remain viable, and answering any questions the judges might have,” Dr. Sherman.

First, second and third place winners are selected from each participating school. Out of more than 70 participants, 41 students placed and received an award.

“The grant that allows us to host the Idea Fair provides us with the funds to award these brilliant minds with $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place,” said Sherman. “All other participants received $50 for participating in the fair.”

Pittsylvania County Schools winners

First place: Jackson Moore, Wyatt Walden

Second place: Ryder Brooks, Unique Savage, Jacob Shelton

Third place: Brianna Short, Cailyn Singleton, Jamyrah Urquhart

Danville Public Schools winners

First place: Jewelle Cabell, Cormani Burton, Tyjaia Carter

Second place: J'Marion Prunty, Lyric Moore, LaPriannah Keen, Damyrah Barley, Niyana Parker

Hargrave Military Academy winners

First place: George Gohman, Tamasjai Miller, Michael Walton, Aiden Dykstra

Second place: Jarius Steely

Third place: Teni Olufore

DCC early college winners

First place: Sa’Nya Brandon, Timyah Dillard, Aniya Carter, Kamyra Bracey

Second place: Emily Clatterbuck, Rowan Kirk, Zoe Alderson, Ethan Robertson, Peyton Gauldin, Tyler Hendey, Tyler Whitlock

Third place: Ariyah Graves, Kyra Alexander, Tiara Davis, Kaylee Younger

Danville Community College winners

First place: Dustin Brumfield, Madison Fuquay

Second place: Andrew Wilson

Third place: Mattison Keatts