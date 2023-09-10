Standardized testing results run the gamut in Dan River Region schools: Danville pass rates still fall well below state averages, but Pittsylvania County numbers surpass the Virginia figures.

The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday officially announced the Standards of Learning — often called SOL — results from the 2022-23 school year. The state agency also said accreditation details would be revealed in the coming weeks, however data is already live online.

For Danville, Schoolfield Elementary moved into the fully accredited category joining Forest Hills Elementary and Galileo Magnet High School.

The other eight Danville schools are still accredited with conditions.

Over in Pittsylvania County, all schools are fully accredited except for Gretna Middle School, which is accredited with conditions this year.

The accreditation formula includes "school quality indicators" designed by the state education department. Each indicator ranges from levels one through three, with three being below standard. If a school gets a level three in any area, then it isn't considered fully accredited.

For elementary schools, chronic absenteeism is one of six factors used. Gretna Middle School scored a level three in the chronic absenteeism category, landing it on the accredited with conditions list.

"Gretna Middle School met all requirements to be fully accredited except chronic absenteeism which requires 85% of the students to be present at school for more than 90% of the school days," Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee.

While chronic absences factored into low accreditation scores for Danville, those schools also had level three issues in other areas. For example, Woodberry Hills Elementary scored a level three — the lowest — in all six categories.

Gibson Elementary also had a level three in absenteeism, plus four other areas.

Other than the two categories of accredited or accredited with conditions, a school also could be denied accreditation or a decision could be withheld because of things like testing irregularities, according to the education department.

Galileo and Forest Hills have been the only two Danville schools fully accredited since 2019-20. Last year, all Pittsylvania County Schools were fully accredited.

"Unfortunately, DPS began a decline in student achievement around five years ago," Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Register & Bee when asked about the wide disparity between city and county schools.

"We are now seeing improvements in achievement as evidenced by the accreditation of Schoolfield," she explained. "We are changing the trajectory of the school system through a collaboration with the VDOE."

The results

For SOL results — a uniform testing system administered throughout the state — Danville made gains, but remains below Virginia averages.

For example, in reading, the pass rate is up to 50% compared to 43% two years ago. However, state average has a 73% passing rate.

The city improved in reading, writing, math and science, but dropped in history/social studies. In that subject, only 28% of students received a passing rate in Danville, compared to 66% in the state.

"For history, we are continuing to review data to determine gaps for that subject area," Hairston told the newspaper.

SOL pass rates Test Danville Pittsylvania County State English: Reading 50 79 73 English: Writing 40 68 65 History and social sciences 28 72 65 Mathematics 38 80 69 Science 38 74 67

On the flip side, Pittsylvania County's SOL results continue to follow patterns of previous years by outperforming the state average.

Although the reading pass rate of 79% dropped a percentage point, it's still higher than the state's overall 73%.

"Pittsylvania County’s scores on the SOL tests continue to be above the state average, however, our instructional department, school administrators and teachers are looking at the results of last year’s SOL assessments to develop plans to further improve the scores this year," Jones said.

Specifically, he said scores in the eighth grade writing turned out lower than other areas this time.

"The eighth grade writing test is being eliminated by the state this year and is being replaced by an integrated reading and writing test," he explained. "With the new integrated reading and writing component, students will read a nonfiction passage based on history or science then answer six multiple-choice questions and write a response to a question related to the passage."

With this change, the hope is to "more accurately assess students’ writing abilities."

The county's history/social studies rate increased to 72%, beating the state's 66% average.

Breaking down the schools, Galileo and Forest Hills also performed above the state average in all subject areas.

"We are seeing our schools move in a positive direction, and we are very proud of our administrators, teachers and so many parents who work very hard to support our students in improvements," Danville School Board Chair Ty'Quan Graves said in a prepared statement. "They spend long hours and go above and beyond to ensure students have bell-to-bell teaching, tutoring, extracurricular activities and celebrations."

Students across the nation have struggled to catch up after the pandemic since schools were closed or forced into a remote-learning style with COVID-19 swirling.

The state education department reports the recent test results show "significant and persistent learning loss" especially in the third through eight grade levels.

"Looking at student achievement data during the pandemic and that which has been collected afterwards, I believe we have all come to truly realize what we have known about the importance of students being in school and being taught by qualified teachers," Jones explained. "Our staff members are working hard to provide strong instruction to remediate any child who is behind."

The city school system reported — in spite of changes in required scores to pass SOLS — students have improved in reading, math, science and writing as a whole division, a trend that started in the 2020-21 year.

Danville Public Schools is in the third year of a three-year corrective action plan implemented by the Virginia Department of Education starting in July 2020, Hairston told the Register & Bee.

"The corrective action plan serves as a roadmap to improve student performance, and offers additional supports and resources to the division from the classroom level to the school board level," Hairston said.

Once they finish this year, the "next steps" will be determined, she said.

Absenteeism

Beyond testing performance, schools are facing daily pains to get students to show up for classes, a problem also experienced across the nation.

The Danville School Board officially declared September as Attendance Awareness Month.

“As we know, attendance matters," Deborah Harris, director of student support services, said at Thursday night's school board meeting.

“We cannot teach to an empty chair," she said, referencing a line often used by the superintendent.

School leaders are doing things like working on professional development with staff members, but acknowledge the only way to fix the problem is for the district and community to share the mission together.

“It can’t be solved by one person," Harris said.

The state department of education defines chronic absenteeism as missing 10% or more of the year for any reason.

In the last school year, Danville schools had nearly 1,300 students miss 18 days of school. That equals about a full month of classroom instruction, according to Hairston.

On Thursday, Harris outlined the attendance policy to the school board that gradually ratchets up as the absences grow. It starts when there are three or more absences, which triggers a phone call.

After a student misses five days, a letter is generated from an assistant principal along with a phone call, and an attendance plan is put in place.

After seven days, parent notes are no longer accepted. Instead, medical documentation must be presented when students miss school.

Sometimes the Virginia Department of Health gets involved in truancy issues to see if there's a medical issue.

“We want to create a culture to which taking attendance and being in school is a positive thing," Harris said.

There are five social workers, attendance personnel and nurses at each school, all working to keep the students in class. There's also a "second chance shuttle" for children who miss the bus.

But Hairston said the school system needs "support of parents" to make it work.

"We continue to encourage parents to ensure students attend all day, every day," the superintendent said in the prepared statement. "Students who miss time in school are significantly impacted academically and are more likely to drop out."