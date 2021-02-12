Danville City Council promotes education to its top priority

Public input has moved the Danville City Council to establish public education as the community's top priority.
For the past few years officials have focused on fighting violent crime and attracting more jobs to the region, with improving education following behind those goals.
But with a precipitous drop in violent crime and strides being made in economic development, City Council has established enhancing public education and elevating school performance as the city's primary focus.
"We've certainly improved the economic outlook for Danville, and crime is way down," Vice Mayor Gary Miller said.
This change was made during their retreat last weekend when council members heard a report from its Investing in Danville advisory committee, which was formed to determine how best to spend revenues from the Caesars Virginia casino at Schoolfield that voters approved in November.
The city hired New Orleans-based PFM Consulting Group LLC to collect public input on what should be the city's priority. The process included town hall meetings and an online survey. The feedback was aggregated by the consulting firm and provided to the council.
And the conclusion was that citizens cited a need to focus on public education.
"I'm thrilled there was so much feedback," said Joy Wood, a member of the advisory committee.
Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston pointed to needs that included establishing universal preschool, making sure students are reading at grade level by third grade and about $200 million in school improvements.
"There is so much work to be done in our district," she said.
For example, the school system has about 140 students in preschool. The state provides enough money for 216 slots, but DPS needs 350 to serve the community fully, Hairston said.
She said there usually is a waiting list of 20 to 25 students for the preschool program, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are not sending their kids to preschool.
"We usually fill those [216] slots and have a waiting list," she said.
She said just two of the city's 11 schools received full accreditation status in the last round of assessment, and students have struggled with Standards of Learning exams in recent years, with barely more than half passing English reading and writing tests in 2018-19 — the most recent year of available data.
DPS also ranked near the bottom in percentage of on-time high school graduates in Virginia’s 2020 class, with 81.2%.
Miller said low-performing schools can be a hindrance to attracting new businesses and residents.
"If we don't have a good school system and workforce, companies aren't going to move here," he said.
'Base of the pyramid'
Education is key for learning, training and workforce advancement, council member Sherman Saunders said.
"When employers look for a place to expand, they look at the education system and the skill sets," Saunders said. "It is important that we have great teachers — and we do have great teachers — to teach our young people."
A good education system attracts industries that provide jobs, which in turn can reduce crime, Saunders pointed out.
"It's the base of the pyramid that everything else rests on," Miller said.
The strengthened focus on public education provides a chance for the city to work with Hairston, who took over as superintendent on Dec. 1.
"There's an opportunity with the new superintendent to establish her vision for improving the school system and for us to work together on those solutions," City Manager Ken Larking said.
Other priorities
Citizens also pointed out several other topics they feel are important, and members of City Council agreed. They include infrastructure improvement, community health, quality housing, quality of life amenities and financial stability.
Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe pointed out that about $35 million in public spending has brought in more than in $185 million new capital investment in the River District.
And although reducing crime isn't as much at the forefront as before, "it doesn't mean we don't want to continue public safety improvements," Larking said. "It's another fundamental aspect to a successful community."
Danville showed 30-year lows for violent offenses through 2019, including homicide rates that continue to decrease, the Danville Police Department reported in December. Homicides had fallen by 50% in 2016-19 and declined again in 2020.