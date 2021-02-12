Danville City Council promotes education to its top priority

Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston pointed to needs that included establishing universal preschool, making sure students are reading at grade level by third grade and about $200 million in school improvements.

"There is so much work to be done in our district," she said.

For example, the school system has about 140 students in preschool. The state provides enough money for 216 slots, but DPS needs 350 to serve the community fully, Hairston said.

She said there usually is a waiting list of 20 to 25 students for the preschool program, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are not sending their kids to preschool.

"We usually fill those [216] slots and have a waiting list," she said.

She said just two of the city's 11 schools received full accreditation status in the last round of assessment, and students have struggled with Standards of Learning exams in recent years, with barely more than half passing English reading and writing tests in 2018-19 — the most recent year of available data.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DPS also ranked near the bottom in percentage of on-time high school graduates in Virginia’s 2020 class, with 81.2%.