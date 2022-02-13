Danville Community College celebrates Financial Aid Month with workshops, giveaways

February is Financial Aid Month and Danville Community College s celebrating by hosting Free Application for Federal Student Aid workshops throughout the month, and giving away HP Laptops to three lucky student winners.

“Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the whole month of February, we will be hosting FAFSA Workshops in Wyatt 109 on the DCC campus,” said Sharon Harris, project director for the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center. “No appointment is required to participate. Students can stop by anytime during the specified window and complete a new FAFSA or renew their existing one for the 22-23 academic year.”

Students who complete or renew their FAFSA will be entered to win one of three HP laptops, courtesy of the DCC Educational Foundation.

“The Educational Foundation is pleased to support DCC’s efforts to assist students in completing their FAFSA,” said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the DCC Educational Foundation.

FAFSA workshops offer assistance to students who have questions about financial aid or who need help filling out the FAFSA form. Students who are interested in participating in a FAFSA workshop should stop by Wyatt 109 on the DCC Campus on Tuesdays or Fridays, no appointment required.

For more information, call 434-797-8577 or email eoc@danville.edu.