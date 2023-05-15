For Danville Community College President Jerry Wallace, Saturday marked his first graduation as leader of the school.

But he was quick to note there would be many more to come.

In all, DCC celebrated 476 graduates who earned 736 credentials at Saturday’s commencement exercises at Averett University’s North Campus.

“Graduation is a time to celebrate the many accomplishments of our students who are becoming graduates,” Wallace said. “The best part of our jobs as educators is to see our students grow, flourish and succeed and that’s exactly what we did during our commencement ceremony.”

After Wallace gave his welcoming words and congratulated the graduates on their success, DCC Advisory Board Chair Toshia Waller introduced the keynote speaker, Deputy Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth of Virginia McKenzie Snow.

In her address to the graduates, she offered five inspirational thoughts as the students move into the future.

Following the keynote address, Lillian Portia Thompson Fitzgerald was awarded an honorary degree in recognition of her long-time service to the community as an educator and her long-time service to DCC and the DCC Educational Foundation as a board chair and member, according to a news release.

The awards portion of the ceremony started with a special recognition of the Student Government Association, followed by the presentation of the SGA Teacher of the Year award presented to Kevin Poole, instructor of precision machining.

Angela Coleman earned the Stephanie L. Ferguson Medallion of Courage, an award for student “who has persisted in the face of exceptional adversity to reach their graduation day.”

Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the DCC Educational Foundation, presented graduate scholarships:

James T. Catlin Jr. Kiwanis Scholarship: Thaniyah Saunders, Jamari Torian and Sherri Dickens

James Bustard Endowed Scholarship: Sherri Dickens, Joseph Perez and Kelly Campbell

Barksdale Honors Scholarship: Sherri Dickens, Joseph Perez, Kelly Campbell, Alayna Vickers, Thaniyah Saunders and Jamari Torian

Bobby Stinespring Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Joseph Perez

D. Randolph “Randy” Davis Memorial Graduation Scholarship: Joseph Perez

The Phoenix Lodge #62 The Knights Of The Pythias Business Graduation Scholarship: Sherri Dickens.

Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services, presented the students as candidates for graduation and their degrees were conferred.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to be a part of such and important day for so many,” said Wallace. “I’m also humbled by the excellence of our faculty and staff who worked to create the orchestra of education, support, guidance, wisdom, passion and elbow grease that results in the increased success of our students.”