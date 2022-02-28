Danville Community College, Danville Public Schools partner for Early College program

Danville Community College, in partnership with Danville Public School System, is introducing the Early College program to area high school juniors and seniors.

“Our Early College program is the collective effort of DCC and DPS to ensure that we, as a community, are doing everything possible to put students on track for an affordable education and a seamless transfer to a four-year university,” said Muriel Mickles, interim president for DCC.

The Early College program will allow qualified high school juniors to opt into courses that provide both high school and college credit to satisfy their graduation requirements, completing their last two years of high school at DCC. Students who successfully complete the program will graduate high school with an advanced studies high school diploma and an Associate of Arts and Sciences degree in liberal arts.

“The Early College program will give students a leg up on completing the process of attending college,” said Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services for DCC. “Upon graduation, these students will only have to attend college for an additional two years to attain their baccalaureate degree. Not only are they completing their degree quicker, but they are also saving two years’ worth of college tuition.”

To participate in this program, students in the Danville Public School System must complete an application that evaluates their GPA, attendance, teacher recommendations, extracurricular activities, leadership roles and other recognitions and awards.

“Danville Public Schools, working collaboratively with Danville Community College, has made a strong commitment to our students by providing an avenue of challenge and opportunity,” said Angela Hairston, superintendent for Danville Public School System. “Early College programs across the country show that challenging students is essential to growth and learning. We are excited about our work with Danville Community College and we are looking toward bright futures for our students and families.”

The Early College program is free of charge for all participating students. For more information, or to submit an application, contact Cathy Pulliam at 434-797-8538.