Following a upswing in the fall, an enrollment rebound continued for the spring semester at Danville Community College.

The back-to-back increase follows declining numbers that predated the pandemic, a time that upended all educational avenues. It also rebuffs the national trend at colleges that are still experiencing drops in enrollments.

Measuring the figures year-over-year, DCC reported a 6% increase.

The Virginia Community College measures enrollment based on what it calls full-time student equivalency, Faith O'Neil, a spokesperson for DCC, explained to the Register & Bee.

As of Friday, DCC had 1,230 students compared to 1,160 in spring 2022.

When factoring out dual enrollment — students who take DCC courses while still in high school — the increase is slightly higher at 6.12%.

Dual enrollment figures are up by about 4.47%, according to O'Neil.

"We are thrilled to see such an increase in enrollment at Danville Community College," DCC President Jerry Wallace, who took over the leadership reins last year, said in a statement.

Wallace points the credit to Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services and dean Cathy Pulliam for starting new new initiatives to not only bring in new students, but retain current ones.

"Our mission is to provide quality comprehensive education, workforce programs and services to promote student success and our enrollment is a reflection of our college community’s efforts," Wallace said.

Wallace also noted the college is gearing up to host all high school seniors for a "Knight for a Day" event on campus.

A news release stated the college has worked to "create a welcoming and inclusive campus environment," and plans career fairs and a Spring Fling in addition for the event for local high school students.

"Our faculty and staff have been working diligently to provide our students with the resources they need to succeed," Johnson said in a statement. "We have developed new programs, expanded our course offerings, and enhanced our support services to better meet the needs of our students."

Online course offerings and the "college's focus on providing high-quality education," also played a factor in the enrollment rise, the release stated.

"We are proud to see our efforts have paid off and we look forward to continuing this work in service to our students, community and region," Johnson said. "We will continue to commit to our students by employing strategies through our enrollment management plan for the growth and success of our institution”

