Danville Community College opens registration for Idea Fair

Danville Community College — in partnership with Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem, Longwood Small Business Development Center, River District Association, Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce and The Launch Place — is seeking students from Pittsylvania County Schools, Danville Public Schools, Caswell Public Schools, area private schools, DCC, and the community to participate in its annual Idea Fair.

This years event will be held in-person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Temple Building on the DCC campus.

“Innovation, imagination, and big ideas are concepts that we want to foster and grow at DCC,” said Jerry Wallace, president of DCC. “By offering a venue for students to come present their work, we create a safe space for students to be wildly innovative and to be recognized for their ideas. As an institution of higher education, our ability to be involved in this project is exceptionally important to us.”

The Idea Fair is conducted each year on National Entrepreneur’s Day, an annual observance occurring on the third Tuesday of November, which honors people who have built an empire from absolutely nothing.

“Hosting the Idea Fair at DCC is always exciting,” said Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services. “Participants always come prepared with amazing projects and ideas they have put a lot of work and thought into. It is wonderful to see the collective innovation of students from our region.”

The Idea Fair, meant to ignite innovation and creativity in students, seeks to address disparities, such as the lack of intentional entrepreneurial programming for women and people of color, an underdeveloped pipeline for youth entrepreneurship, and a lack of support for entrepreneurs facing isolation.

“Every great invention or business started with an idea,” said Willie Sherman, professor of business at DCC and coordinator of the Idea Fair. “We encourage our participants to share their ideas because those ideas could become a business or invention that could change the lives of many.”

To participate, students submit their original entrepreneurial ideas to be judged by a panel of volunteers from local high schools, universities and businesses. Projects will be judged on originality, creativity, project design, presentation, innovation, diversity, economic impact, sustainability and how well the project solves a relevant problem. Participants must be present to explain their projects to the Judges and other attendees.

Winners will be awarded for their submissions. First place prize for a high school senior attending DCC next year is $1,000. The first-place student will receive $300, a second-place finish earns $200 and a third-place student will win $100. Each additional participant will receive $50.

To register, visit www.danville.edu/ideafair2022. To learn more, contact Sherman at 434-797-8470 or willie.sherman@danville.edu