Danville Community College will host its 2023 Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26 in Oliver Hall in the Temple Building on the DCC Campus.

This event is an opportunity for students and alumni to connect with industry recruiters and explore potential career opportunities.

“Our career services staff has been working tirelessly to ensure great career outcomes for our students and alumni,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “The career fair, along with other events on campus that have been geared toward helping students prepare their resume, practice their interview skills and dress for success, are a few of the many things we are doing to help create success for our students."

The Career Fair is open to all DCC students and alumni and will feature a range of employers from various industries, including health care, manufacturing, education and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with recruiters, learn about career opportunities, and potentially even secure a job or internship on the spot.

Dean of student services Cathy Pulliam highlighted the importance of the Career Fair in connecting students with potential employers: "We are thrilled to host the 2023 Career Fair and provide our students and alumni with the opportunity to meet and network with recruiters from various industries. This event is a great way for students to explore potential career paths, gain valuable insights into different industries, and make connections that could lead to exciting career opportunities."

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services Dr. Cornelius Johnson echoed these sentiments, noting that the Career Fair is a key part of DCC's commitment to providing its students and alumni with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their chosen fields.

"At Danville Community College, we are dedicated to ensuring that our students and alumni have access to the best possible career opportunities," he said. "The 2023 Career Fair is an important part of this effort, as it connects our students with industry recruiters and helps them take the next step in their careers."

Industry recruiters who are interested in participating in the Career Fair are encouraged to contact the DCC Career Services office to reserve a spot.

For more information, please careerservices@danville.edu.