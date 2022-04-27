Danville Community College plans public forums for presidential candidates

Danville Community College is inviting members of the community to engage in the process to select its new leader.

Muriel Mickles, DCC's interim president, along with Patrick Tompkins, of Onancock, and Dr. Jerry Wallace, of Hastings, Nebraska, recently were selected as the three finalists for the position of president.

The three emerged as the top candidates from a national search that drew 63 applications, the college reported in a news release.

The position became vacant following the resignation of Jacqueline Gill Powell last May. Powell stepped down after only having the job for less than two years to become special assistant to Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, a news release reported last year.

“We are honored and excited to welcome all three of these talented individuals to our campus,” said Carlyle Wimbish, chair of the DCC advisory board. “We are looking forward to getting to know each candidate better as they visit our community and learn more about us, as well.”

The finalists and their spouses are expected to spend several days in Danville, tour the community and participate in forums where attendees will get to ask questions.

The public forums will take place next week in Oliver Hall in the Temple Building on the DCC campus:

Muriel Mickles, from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday;

Jerry Wallace, from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; and

Patrick Tompkins, from 4 to 5 p.m. May 6.

College officials suggest those interested in attending the forums should arrive no later than 3:45 p.m. for each session. Signs will be posted to direct attendees to Oliver Hall, located in the Temple Building on Bonner Avenue.

“We hope that all interested parties will attend these open forums and take advantage of the unique opportunity to ask these candidates questions,” Wimbish said. “This is a great opportunity for our community to come hear the vision that each candidate has for DCC and the localities the College serves.”