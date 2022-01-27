Danville Community College second 8-week session begins March 14

On March 14, 2022, Danville Community College will begin its second eight-week course offerings for students who wish to complete classes faster or for those who may have missed the January deadline for 16-week spring semester classes.

“We want to give our students every opportunity to complete their degree or program their way,” said Muriel Mickles, interim president at Danville Community College. “We know that traditional 16-week courses are not for everyone. By offering shorter classes mid-way through the spring semester, we add an extra layer of flexibility for our students to get the courses they need, in a way that best suits their lifestyle.”

A variety of eight-week classes will be offered, with an emphasis on core classes that students need for most programs.

“This is a great opportunity for students to knock out additional pre-requisites and core classes that are essential to their program of study,” Mickles said. “These courses provide additional access and convenience for those who may be trying to graduate this semester but have an outlying class they need to complete.”

Danville Community College offers a wide array of financial aid opportunities, scholarships and wrap around services to ensure that most students are able to attend classes at low or no-cost.

“All of the aid programs we offer, combined with our scholarships, make it possible for nearly all of our students to receive financial assistance with their tuition,” Mickles said. “Many students attend with no out-of-pocket cost and often receive assistance with books and supplies.”

To apply, visit danville.edu/nextsteps.