Danville Community College struggles with drop in enrollment as community colleges statewide see decline

"With us living in historically low unemployment for such a long time, that's what puts pressure downward on our enrollment rates," he said. "We serve a lot of adult students coming to retool, retrain for a new career, but often, people don't do that if they're gainfully employed."

To attract more students and bring enrollment figures back up, DCC has been focused heavily on digital marketing, but with less emphasis on traditional media such as print, radio or direct mail.

Though the school has advertised in a variety of platforms including newspapers, magazines, flyers, phone calls and others, students DCC markets to are more tech-oriented, O'Neil said.

"We know that a solid media mix will reach our communities," she said. "However, industry research shows time and again that the students we target prefer to be interacted with digitally. As such, we believe that digital advertising is the best way to reach potential students while remaining good stewards of the taxpayer dollars that fund our school."

The school is also implementing programs to boost enrollment numbers, including its Second Chance Semester, which allowed a second wave of students to enroll at DCC mid-semester this fall, O'Neil pointed out.