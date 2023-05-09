Danville Community College recently announced that McKenzie Snow, deputy secretary of education for the commonwealth of Virginia, will serve as the keynote speaker at this year's commencement ceremony.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Grant Center at Averett University’s North Campus.

Snow has dedicated her career to improving educational opportunities for all students. She was appointed as deputy secretary of education of the commonwealth of Virginia by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in April 2022 and previously served as the New Hampshire Department of Education’s division director of academics and assessment, special Education, career development, adult education and wellness and nutrition following the appointment of Gov. Chris Sununu and confirmation of the New Hampshire Executive Council.

Snow also served in the federal government as a special assistant to the president at the White House Domestic Policy Council, senior adviser at the Office of Management and Budget and K-12 policy director at the U.S. Department of Education.

Before government service, Snow was a policy director at the Foundation for Excellence in Education and taught remedial courses at the University of the Free State in South Africa. Snow has been named a Fulbright grantee, Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar and Presidential Leadership Scholar.

Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College, expressed his enthusiasm for Snow's participation in the graduation ceremony.

"We are delighted to welcome Deputy Secretary Snow as our keynote speaker for this year's commencement ceremony," Wallace said. "Her commitment to education and her passion for helping students achieve their full potential make her an excellent choice to address our graduating class."

Wallace also spoke to the value of Snow's experience and expertise in the education sector, noting that her insights and advice will be helpful to the graduates as they embark on the next phase of their lives.

"Deputy Secretary Snow has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our students as they enter the workforce or continue pursuing their educational goals," Wallace siad. "Her remarks will inspire and motivate our graduates as they move forward in their lives and careers."

Snow expressed her excitement and congratulated the graduating class on their achievements.

"I am honored to be invited to help celebrate these incredible graduates," Snow said. “All Virginians should be ready to succeed beyond the classroom; community colleges across the Commonwealth provide students with multiple pathways to realize their full potential. We look forward to the exceptional, diverse contributions these graduates will make to Virginia.”

This is a ticketed event and attendees will only be admitted with a valid commencement ceremony ticket.