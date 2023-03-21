Danville Community College is hosting upcoming Knight for a Day events for high school seniors, guidance counselors, and college advisors from Pittsylvania County Schools and Danville Public Schools.

These one-day visits will take place Friday and March 31, and will showcase DCC's wide variety of programs and career pathways.

"Knight for a Day is an opportunity for students and educators to see firsthand the exceptional educational opportunities and services that DCC provides," said Karl Staten, student activities and recruitment coordinator at DCC. "We are thrilled to host these events and show our visitors what makes DCC a great choice for continuing their education."

Staten, who has worked closely with local high schools to identify seniors interested in DCC, has organized transportation to and from the DCC campus on the day of the event. During the visit, they will have the opportunity to preview DCC's career pathways, tour the campus and learn about the admissions process, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities. Lunch will also be provided to all attendees.

"We are excited to welcome students and educators from Pittsylvania County Schools and Danville Public Schools to DCC for this unique and informative experience," said interim dean of student services Cathy Pulliam. "Our staff and faculty are dedicated to helping our students succeed and we look forward to sharing our resources and programs with our guests."

The Knight for a Day event Friday will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. The event March 31 will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.

"We want to help students achieve their educational and career goals in a high-quality, affordable way," said Staten. "By participating in Knight for a Day, students can learn about the opportunities available to them at DCC and how we can help them reach their full potential."

For more information, visit www.danville.edu or contact Staten at 434-797-8588.