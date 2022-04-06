Danville Community College to host open house, Spring Fling on April 21

On April 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Danville Community College will host an open house event in the Student Center on the DCC campus.

“We want any member of our community who has been considering attending college to come spend some time with us and see what DCC has to offer,” said Muriel Mickles, interim president at DCC. “Whether seeking short-term workforce training, or looking to obtain an associate’s degree before transferring to a four-year university, we can help any student reach their goals.”

The event will include a one-stop shop, located in the Student Center, that will allow students to come in with no application and leave ready to get their class schedule. There will be staff from admissions, counseling, advising, student success, financial aid and TRiO EOC present to assist students every step of the way.

The open house event will be held in concert with DCC’s annual student Spring Fling. This will be the first Spring Fling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to bring back Spring Fling, especially in conjunction with open house,” said Kevin Gatewood, student activities coordinator at DCC. “We will have a variety of fun activities taking place across campus to showcase our robust student activities programming.”

Campus tours will be offered every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Tours will include visits to exciting lab areas, classrooms, the student center and outdoor pavilion, the library and more.

“We hope to highlight our beautiful campus, our cutting-edge workforce and lab facilities, and our recreational spaces where students can engage in activities and socialization,” continued Dr. Mickles.

For more information about DCC or to apply and enroll, visit danville.edu/nextsteps and fill out the interest form.