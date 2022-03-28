Danville may consider different way of funding school system

Danville City Council may look into a different method of funding the city's school system.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said residents have asked council to examine more closely the funding the city of Danville provides to its school division.

"We need to become more involved with the school system," Jones said Monday.

With tax revenue that will be coming in from the Caesars Virginia casino and the 1% sales tax increase to pay for school improvements, the city has an opportunity to look at the division to see what council can do to help Danville Public Schools become more successful, Jones said.

Education — along with reducing crime and growing Danville — has been one of the top three priorities for Danville City Council for the past few years, Jones pointed out.

During City Council's March 15 meeting, City Attorney Clarke Whitfield presented a funding alternative to just providing a lump sum of money to the school division. The city could allocate that money to specific categories, he said.

"There are nine categories the Virginia code calls for that have to be funded in a school board budget, and so, rather than just a lump sum, what you can do is put money in each one of those nine categories," Whitfield told council members. "What that does, it assures that each one of those categories is fully funded."

The city has been providing its local share of school funding differently, with a lump sum for operations and another amount for capital improvements, said City Manager Ken Larking. The city also pays the school system's debt service directly, instead of having the payment go through Danville Public Schools, he added.

If the city were to switch to the other funding method mentioned by Whitfield, money would go to several specific areas including: instruction administration; attendance and health; pupil transportation; operations and maintenance; school food services and other non-instructional operations; facilities; debt and fund transfers; technology; and a contingency reserve.

The city has proposed providing roughly $22 million in local money for the school system in Danville's upcoming 2022-23 budget, plus another $2 million for capital improvements. The $22 million is the same as the current year's funding, which is above the state-required minimum for a locality to give.

"Every locality has a minimum amount of money that they must provide the school board," Whitfield pointed out at the meeting. "This council has always gone well above the board on that amount. Not everybody does that."

Danville School Board Chairperson Crystal Cobbs said the school system breaks its funding into those nine categories and that public schools' proposed allocation has been shared with the city.

"We're looking forward to learning more about what it is they need," Cobbs said, adding that the school system appreciated the support from the city.

Danville Vice Mayor Gary Miller said Whitfield's idea "sounds interesting."

"It's something we certainly could consider," Miller said.

Council has not discussed the idea, he said, but "it's worth entertaining."

"I'd need to hear the pros and cons," he added.

However, Miller said the current funding method "could use improvement."

City Councilman Lee Vogler said he is interested in hearing more about the possibility, adding that he would like to see a set, per-pupil funding formula in Danville. The idea is so the school system would "be able to plan so they know exactly what they have coming," Vogler said.

"We don't necessarily know what the request will be from the school system until two months before budget," Vogler said of the current funding. "We're kind of waiting and guessing what they might request, nor is school system, from their end, sure of what they will be getting."

Though the funding arrangement is much better now than in the past, "it's still a lot of guesswork as to how much they're going to get allocated each year," Vogler added.

"The more we can streamline it and the more we can simplify it, the better," he said.

