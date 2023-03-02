City leaders want you and the rest of Danville to collectively read a million books by the end of 2023.

"We want you to just read," Danville School Board Chairman Ty'Quan Graves told attendees at a Read Across America Day celebration at the Ruby B. Archie Public Library on Thursday morning.

Graves and other local officials at the event want to bring a "culture of reading" to Danville.

"We want the culture of reading to follow our children home and into the community," he said.

Danville Public Schools and the library announced the million-book reading initiative during the event held in the library's auditorium.

The Ruby B. Archie Passport to Reading Challenge calls for Danville residents to read and log 1 million books by Dec. 31. The challenge, open to every Danville resident, is an effort to build a culture of reading beyond the classroom.

"This initiative is important," said Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston. "Students grow from reading. They can expand their imagination. It increases concentration and focus."

Also, "we can all grow as a community from reading," she added.

According to the International Literacy Association, reading builds children's ability to think creatively and critically, expands their knowledge base and builds their empathy and compassion for others.

In addition, children need to have supportive environments and resources for their reading in order to become lifelong readers, according to the association.

Hairston pointed out the role Archie played in inspiring young people in the community.

"Ruby Archie was serious about educating our young people, she was serious about learning," Hairston said.

Archie taught for 37 years in Danville Public Schools, teaching at Langston and George Washington High Schools.

She also served on Danville City Council for 16 years and as mayor from 1998-2000, the only woman to have done so. She died in 2010 at 76. The city renamed its public library in her honor in 2018.

Gayle Breakley, president of the Alpha Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in Danville, said of the initiative, "We appreciate the visionary leadership of Dr. Angela Hairston and the Danville School Board for creating this community reading challenge and for recognizing the lasting influence of great educators such as Mrs. Archie and the role they play in allowing people the opportunity to dream outside their reality."

Russell Carter, the library's director, emphasized the importance of libraries as well as the support they receive.

"I fully believe that libraries are vital to the community," Carter said. "Without the staff, this is just a warehouse for books. Without parents who bring children to share their favorite books and find new adventures, this building sits dormant. Without a school system or City Council who believes that every child, every family and every citizen should have access to information, we don't exist."

Readers and supporters of the initiative "are the hidden hope for a literate community full of inspired and passionate young people," Carter added.

In the library's auditorium, city and school officials filled the room. Students from Schoolfield and Forest Hills elementary schools were also there for the event and to tour the library.

"It starts today, young people, it starts today," Hairston told students at the beginning of the event, referring to the reading challenge.

She also encouraged adults in the community to participate in the initiative to provide an example for children.

"If we are going to be a community of excellence, you have to show and model for the children," Hairston said.

During his remarks, Danville City Councilman Barry Mayo said he wanted the challenge to be an ongoing effort.

"We want this to continue because these children are our future and we just want to make sure they are in the right direction and learning to read," Mayo said.

Through the challenge, participants will be able to log each book they read electronically via Beanstack, a reading challenge platform.

Students at Danville Public Schools will use their existing accounts to log their books, while community members will be able to sign up for an account at readdanvilleva.beanstack.org and join the challenge.

Beanstack also has a mobile app that participants can use to log their books.

Readers are eligible to earn badges of recognition, as well as win prizes and take part in incentives, as they read.