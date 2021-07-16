Danville, Pittsylvania school systems await state guidance on masks

“When they [students] take their masks off to eat, they will have protection,” Chaney said.

Contact tracing will be done immediately upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, he said. Hygenica machines will be used to sanitize the school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School board member Philip Campbell asked Chaney about a COVID-19 variant.

“Are we keeping up with the delta variant and all of those particulars?” Campbell asked.

Chaney said the school system will stay in touch with the state health department if a rise in the variant occurs.

The delta variant is a mutated form of the coronavirus that was identified in India in late 2020. It is potentially more transmissible than other variants, according to the CDC.

School Superintendent Angela Hairston said she expects to see updated guidance from the state toward the end of the month. The state will likely leave any decision on protocols up to local school boards, she said. That will be discussed at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 5.

“We’ll probably have to make some decisions,” Hairston said.

The state’s current guidelines are effective through July 25.