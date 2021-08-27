Danville police investigating fight at George Washington High School

Police are investigating a fight at George Washington High School.

“We’re trying to sort it out,” Danville Police Department Maj. Timothy Jones said at the scene shortly before 1:45 p.m. Friday.

One male was led to a police vehicle in handcuffs. A short while later, Jones and the male could be seen arguing.

No arrests have been made, Jones said.

The department’s biggest priority was making sure everyone at the school was safe, Jones said.

This story will be updated.

