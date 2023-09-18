The Danville Police Department is investigating a social media post about a "threat of violence" at George Washington High School.

Authorities did not provide details on the Facebook post.

Officers with the Danville Police Department are working with officials with Danville Public Schools to try to find out the threat's source, according a news release.

Police did not divulge any other details. Emailed questions posted to a Danville Public Schools spokesperson were not returned as of Monday evening.

However, police did report the threat was "found to be non-credible."

No details concerning the threat were posted on GW's Facebook page. The school district's page also had no information on the situation announced Monday afternoon by Danville police.

In February, the school was closed two days after authorities investigated an emailed threat.

A school employee alerted school officials of the threat before students arrived Feb. 13, police reported.

Police also deemed that threat not to be legitimate.

Anyone who has information on the recent threat is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.