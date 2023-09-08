Danville Project Imagine — a community violence intervention program — is teaming together with Danville Public Schools to help guide dozens of high school students away from a path of gangs and crime.

Project Imagine will be taking part in the Community in Schools of Virginia program aimed to address the self-efficacy of students, according to a city news release.

“This is another opportunity to do some great work by extending what we do into the school system,” Robert David, violence prevention manager for Project Imagine, said. “Project Imagine is already deeply embedded into the community.”

David termed this as a way to bridge the gap.

Project Imagine is designed to help those under 21 who are considered either at-risk or already affiliated with gangs.

The overall goal is to create a positive “image” in the mind of the youth to “imagine” a life away from crime, according to the program’s mission.

It does this through many avenues of intervention.

Brenda David will serve as the Community in Schools of Virginia student support coordinator for the Danville school system.

She plans to work with up to 60 students from grades nine to 12 at George Washington High School.

These students will come from referrals by teachers and parents.

The programs operate across the nation by forging partnerships with schools and bringing in community resources — like Project Imagine — to provide support to students.

The goal is to keep students in school so they can gradaute

“We want to wrap our arms around students not only during the school day but after school as well,” Willie Gillus Jr., director of embedded operations for the CIS of Virginia program, said. “We want to extend the learning process”

Willis said learning doesn’t end when last bell of the school day sounds.

“Some students deal with conflict resolution issues, so this is a great opportunity to work with professionals who work with kids and provide awesome support to these students,” he said.