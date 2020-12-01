Danville Public Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools confirm new COVID-19 cases

Both Danville Public Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools confirmed new cases of COVID-19 within their respective school systems on Tuesday.

The city schools learned of positive tests for one student at Grove Park Preschool, one student at Galileo Magnet High School and one student at George Washington High School. The announcement from Danville Public Schools stated there were no other exposures as a result of these new cases.

The Galileo and Grove Park students were both last in their school buildings on Nov. 24. The GW student is one who opted for virtual learning for the entire first semester, so that student has not been in the school building since August.

These three new cases give Danville Public Schools a total of 23 since school started on Aug. 24, but 16 of them have come since some students returned to in-person learning on Nov. 9.

To date, either a student or a staff member has tested positive at Galileo, GW, Grove Park, Forest Hills Elementary, O.T. Bonner Middle School, Westwood Middle School, Schoolfield Elementary, Park Avenue Elementary and the Danville Alternative Program at Langston. Employees elsewhere in the district, including on the transportation staff, have also tested positive.