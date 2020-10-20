Danville Public Schools confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

Danville Public Schools learned last week that there were two positive COVID-19 tests among faculty members, bringing to five the school division’s total since school began, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The faculty members who tested positive last week work at George Washington High School and Park Avenue Elementary. DPS learned of the positive tests on Friday, which prompted the school division to send notifying emails to all parents and staff members at each of the schools.

In an email sent to the GWHS community obtained by the Register & Bee, parents and staff were reassured that mitigation and contact tracing efforts had been initiated. Students are learning remotely and not on campuses.

“Please know that our employees’ safety is of the utmost importance regarding this situation, and we have received the necessary guidance from the VDH regarding positive COVID-19 cases and exposures,” the email read in part.

Since the first day of school on Aug. 24, there has been one positive case at the Danville Alternative Program at Langston on Sept. 10 and two unrelated cases at Schoolfield Elementary—one on Oct. 4 and one on Oct. 11.