Danville Public Schools confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

Danville Public Schools learned last week that there were two positive COVID-19 tests among faculty members, bringing to five the school division’s total since school began, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The faculty members who tested positive last week work at George Washington High School and Park Avenue Elementary. DPS learned of the positive tests on Friday, which prompted the school division to send notifying emails to all parents and staff members at each of the schools.
In an email sent to the GWHS community obtained by the Register & Bee, parents and staff were reassured that mitigation and contact tracing efforts had been initiated. Students are learning remotely and not on campuses.
“Please know that our employees’ safety is of the utmost importance regarding this situation, and we have received the necessary guidance from the VDH regarding positive COVID-19 cases and exposures,” the email read in part.
Since the first day of school on Aug. 24, there has been one positive case at the Danville Alternative Program at Langston on Sept. 10 and two unrelated cases at Schoolfield Elementary—one on Oct. 4 and one on Oct. 11.
William Chaney, the director of safety and security at DPS, did not confirm how many of the five staff members were teachers or how many other people were asked to quarantine after being notified of possibly being exposed to the virus.
“We always lean on the side of caution,” Chaney said when determining how many people are asked to quarantine.
The two newest positive cases came about just one day after the Danville School Board approved a phased approach to return students to in-person instruction starting on Nov. 9. That plan was approved by a 5-2 vote, with board members Tyrell Payne and Philip Campbell voting against the plan, citing concerns regarding potential COVID-19 spread.
During that same school board meeting but before the vote, interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk presented her recommendation, which included a nod to the city’s preschools, the only grades offering in-person instruction, and how no positive cases had been reported among students or staff at that level.
There was no mention, however, of the three positive cases elsewhere in the school division up until that point.
“The school board and I communicate daily about our health and safety plan, strategies, protocols and mitigation efforts,” Magouyrk said in a statement Tuesday. “There was no formal notification to the board regarding the three cases that occurred prior to the Oct. 15, 2020, school board meeting. The board was notified of the two additional cases that occurred on Oct. 16, 2020.”
When reached Tuesday, Campbell said he only learned about the school division’s first three cases after the board’s vote.
“I heard about it, but it was only after Thursday’s meeting,” he said. “If I had known, that would have been even more to help solidify the reason that we should not have opened up the schools. Kids’ health comes before education. If the child’s dead, how can he learn?”
Despite these developments, Chaney remains steadfast in his belief that DPS has designed a sensible safety-and-mitigation plan — a plan that requires teachers and students to wear masks in a socially distanced classroom .
“I feel confident, if you do what you’re supposed to do in our buildings, you’re in a safe zone,” Chaney said. “You cannot be exposed, according to the definition from the CDC, if you’re socially distanced and wearing a mask.”
