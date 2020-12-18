Danville Public Schools introduces online COVID-19 dashboard to track cases

Danville Public Schools on Friday introduced a public COVID-19 dashboard that will track all positive cases among staff and students across the school district.

The dashboard is linked on the homepage for the school division and updates daily.

“The Dashboard highlights COVID-19 cases within the division since face-to-face instruction began on November 9, 2020,” Anne Moore-Sparks, the communications and community engagement coordinator, wrote in an email to introduce the tool. “The Dashboard will be updated regularly and will take the place of individual emails announcing positive cases and exposures within the division.”

In the week before introducing the dashboard, Danville Public Schools announced just three positive cases dating back to Dec. 11. Those cases were among staff members at Woodberry Hills Elementary, Bonner Middle School and the Danville Alternative program at Langston.

On Friday, the dashboard showed 34 total cases since Nov. 9. Twelve of those are students. The remaining 22 are staff members at various schools or within the central office.