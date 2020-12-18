Danville Public Schools introduces online COVID-19 dashboard to track cases

Danville Public Schools on Friday introduced a public COVID-19 dashboard that will track all positive cases among staff and students across the school district.
The dashboard is linked on the homepage for the school division and updates daily.
“The Dashboard highlights COVID-19 cases within the division since face-to-face instruction began on November 9, 2020,” Anne Moore-Sparks, the communications and community engagement coordinator, wrote in an email to introduce the tool. “The Dashboard will be updated regularly and will take the place of individual emails announcing positive cases and exposures within the division.”
In the week before introducing the dashboard, Danville Public Schools announced just three positive cases dating back to Dec. 11. Those cases were among staff members at Woodberry Hills Elementary, Bonner Middle School and the Danville Alternative program at Langston.
Support Local Journalism
On Friday, the dashboard showed 34 total cases since Nov. 9. Twelve of those are students. The remaining 22 are staff members at various schools or within the central office.
Danville Public Schools announced before the Thanksgiving break that all students would learn remotely from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 once they returned from that break. That virtual learning period was ultimately extended by the Danville School Board and lasted through Friday, the final day before winter break.
Currently, the plan to return to in-person instruction begins with students in preschool and grades kindergarten through third grade coming back on Jan. 5, as long as face-to-face instruction was the environment their family chose for them. Students in fourth and fifth grade will be phased in the next week, on Jan. 11. The second semester begins on Jan. 19, and grades six-12 will return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.
Pittsylvania County Schools update
Friday was also the last day before winter break for Pittsylvania County Schools, which began returning students to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 28.
Since then, the school division has reported 73 positive COVID-19 cases, according to Steven Mayhew, the assistant superintendent for administration. Twenty-three of those cases are currently active.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.