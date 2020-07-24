Danville Public Schools invests $2.7 million in technology to promote virtual learning

“When we started off, the goal was to be ready for any scenario from a technology perspective. We didn’t want to be the barrier,” he said. “The primary goal with the technology plan was to accommodate any plan.”

To start, the district spent approximately $579,000 on 500 laptops for teachers and other student-facing instructional staff so they were all working with the same equipment. When school stopped in March, it was clear some teachers were working with outdated computers, which made troubleshooting and connecting with students more difficult. Nearly $200,000 was spent on laptops for other essential personnel.

The biggest expense in this round of purchases was $963,000 for 116 Chromebook carts for all K-5 classrooms. Paris said the district already had enough devices for every middle school and high school student to take one home to work with; it was at the elementary school level where the district had to invest to make sure each of those students had a device as well.

Approximately $232,000 was spent on additional Chromebooks and charging stations for the 6-12 grade levels, and $106,000 was spent on secondary chargers of all devices.