Danville Public Schools looking to fill dozens of teaching positions

Danville Public Schools has been looking to hire 60 teachers and some of those positions have been filled.

The purpose of the effort is to have class sizes low, said Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis.

“We are trying to continue to do this while extra funding is available,” Davis said, referring to CARES Act funding that will pay for some of the positions.

The school system has 44 open positions listed on its website, including 31 teaching slots, Davis said. Some of the 31 jobs are included in the 60 additional positions school officials are looking to fill.

Some of the 60 positions are newly created and others were existing positions left vacant.

Danville Public Schools has a little more than 1,100 employees, and slightly less than 500 are teachers.

One Danville City councilman has expressed concern about teachers leaving the school system. Sherman Saunders said teachers have told him they cannot wait until their contracts end or that they are resigning sooner than planned or retiring.

“I’m hearing those kinds of things,” Saunders said. “I want to know why.”

Saunders’ discontent with the school system led him to vote against approving the city of Danville’s $280 million 2022-23 budget, because it he did not support the $22.8 million in local funding for the school system. That amount is far above the state-required minimum for local funding.

During his statements at the June 21 Danville City Council meeting, Saunders said he felt disrespected and ignored by school board members and administration after repeatedly asking for a multi-year plan from school officials over the past several years.

“That way, every 12 months we’re [City Council] not arguing or debating about how much to give schools,” Saunders said during an interview last week.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston called Saunders a “leader in the community” and “a personal hero of mine,” and said school officials plan to present a multi-year budget to City Council this fiscal year.

“Councilman Saunders wants transparency,” Hairston said. “He is protecting the right of taxpayers to know where the money is going.”

Danville Vice Mayor Gary Miller said he would like to see a plan for improvements including reduction of dropout rates and increasing attendance.

“We just need to communicate with each other,” Miller said. “We’re all working toward the same goal to improve education.”

The school system has a memorandum of understanding — as well as a corrective action plan — with the Virginia Department of Education, Hairston said. Those came as a result of deficiencies identified during an extensive academic review conducted by the department in the spring of 2020.

“The board has been focused on the division’s improvement efforts and the Corrective Action Plan over the past two years,” Danville School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said in a prepared statement. “We have been working with both the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia School Boards Association, and their feedback on our progress has been favorable. As we continue these efforts, we will also continue to communicate and collaborate with Danville City Council, as we know that is essential to our school system and city’s success.”

Hairston said the school system is in the first full year of implementing the corrective action plan and will continue it over the next three years.

The school system is also getting $140 million in improvements, including renovations and construction of the upcoming new location for Galileo Magnet High School. The facility will also house Danville Public Schools’ central office.

George Washington High School is also undergoing $80 million in renovations and construction of a new running track.