Already up by 50 students before classes even get into session next week, the Danville school system is looking down the road to an even higher population bump.

“We have to consider growth,” Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston told school board members Thursday evening.

This came after an update on capital projects for the system.

With more housing options in the works — Hairston specifically mentioned projects along American Legion Boulevard — additional students could filter into the school system.

In another example, the City Council earlier this week signed off on plans for an 11-building apartment complex on Steward Street. Developers want to construct 196 units on about 9 acres.

With the lack of single-family homes, some of those units could house future new students who would feed into Forest Hills Elementary.

“They don’t have a lot of options,” Hairston explained, referencing studies that claimed families don’t tend to rent apartments. With the housing shortage in Danville, that’s not the case.

She also told board members that it’s possible a new school would need to be built “several years down the road” in an area showing the biggest boom in population.

Another option would be to expand other schools to meet the need.

“This is to just get you thinking for school expansion and growing for the population that exists,” she said.

This came after an overall update on capital projects in the work session part of the the meeting.

Over at George Washington High School’s track and football field, they are adding a new press box and bleachers that should be in play by the first football game this year. Other renovations will continue at the school in phases, including relocating the front entrance and building a new gym.

“Teachers and students are so excited,” Hairston said. Earlier in the week, she hosted a tour of the new ninth grade academy’s renovated space that’ll be a model for the rest of the building.

The I.W. Taylor facility will see more activity come Monday with the first classes for the Activ8 STEM Academy. Pronounced “activate,” the new initiative for science, technology, engineering and math learning is designed for students in grades three through five who had to apply to be a part of it.

“If you have not been to the STEM academy, please take time to walk through,” she told board members. “Students and parents are excited and it’s just a wonderful, wonderful environment.”

The school was reborn during the coronavirus pandemic as a virtual academy and that will continue this year on the top floor. The remote learning option still fills a need, Hairston said, and it’s helped retain students they would have otherwise lost.

The O.T. Bonner gym recently received an upgrade and new furniture is on the way for that middle school and its neighbor, Westwood Middle School.

“We increased capacity and it’s a wonderful facility,” Hairston said of Bonner’s gymnasium.

The upgrades are a result of the 1% sales tax referendum passed by Danville voters in 2021 to fund education construction projects. Had voters turned it down, an increase in real estate taxes would have been needed to make the facility upgrades happen, the superintendent said.

The new school to replace G.L.H. Johnson Elementary — it’ll be named Arnett Hills Elementary — is “well on its way,” Hairston told the board members.

They are removing and replacing what she described as “bad soil” that wouldn’t compact.

And thanks to a $50 million state grant, they’ve asked to expand that project, especially with new apartments going up in that attendance zone.

“We feel that will bring young families to us that are in the Johnson zone,” she said.

Other matters

Danville School Board Chair Ty’Quan Graves praised the work of the human resources department for Danville Public Schools after noting there are only six teaching vacancies ahead of Monday’s opening, a drastic turnaround compared to this point last year.

“I just want to recognize you guys for your hard work,” he said, before asking HR employees attending the meeting to stand for a round of applause.

“It’s hard to believe that students return on Monday,” chief operations officer Wayne Lyle said during the work session.

That’s when Hairston explained that eventually they will move back to a more traditional calendar. The early start builds in more days and is still a fallout from the pandemic.

“This calendar is a response to COVID and trying to close the gap,” she said. “We still see the impact of COVID on our students.”