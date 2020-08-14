Danville Public Schools receiving $300,000 of city's CARES funding to organize child care during remote start

Danville Public Schools will receive up to $300,000 in federal CARES Act funding from the city to help facilitate child care programs during the district’s virtual start to the academic year.
According to a survey of 166 DPS parents and teachers with children, slightly more than half of respondents said they would not have access to child care for students learning remotely.
Anne Moore-Sparks, the community outreach and business partnership specialist for the public schools system, said if the survey data is extrapolated to the entire K-8 student population of about 3,900 students, the district can cautiously expect to need about 390 spots for children in child care programs around the city.
“If we find that our need is much greater then we have to go back and reassess how we’ll take care of those kids, but this is a good starting point,” Moore-Sparks said.
In the event that families cannot pay for child care services, that’s where the CARES Act funding comes in.
City Manager Ken Larking reached out to DPS personnel several weeks ago and offered the funds in case there were any unmet needs heading into the school year. He was informed of the child care concerns and believed money could help offset at least some of the cost for parents and teachers with children in the district.
“My understanding is that it’s supposed to help while they’re in a virtual teaching environment,” Larking said. “If they’re able to go back to in-person learning, then the need will be reduced. I wanted to set aside enough to get through this semester, through December, to make sure there would be funding available.”
Danville’s CARES Act funding needs to be spent before the end of the calendar year, and Larking said the city prioritizes certain areas where that money can do the most good in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alleviating some of the financial burden of paying for child care was quickly made one of those priorities.
The YMCA, Danville Parks and Recreation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area have all committed to organizing the child care programs in their facilities. The YMCA has a capacity of 60 students while Parks and Recreation will have a capacity of 52 students combined at three locations — Glenwood Community Center, Coates Recreation Center and Stonewall Therapeutic Center. Moore-Sparks was not sure of the capacity for the Boys & Girls Clubs, but she said the personnel there are “eager to assist at some level.”
The Parks and Recreation sites and the YMCA facility will both be operational for child care starting on Aug. 24, the first day of school. The Boys & Girls Club will be available starting Sept. 8.
These entities, in particular, were seen as worthy locations for child care because they already succeed in providing that type of service.
“They have these programs in place, so it’s not something they’d have to recreate for our population,” Moore-Sparks said.
She added that up to 24 private child care providers in the area could also be in line to commit spaces for the public school system's students and children of teachers. Those locations will be determined next week.
When the child care sites are operational, DPS will send a form to each provider to indicate if the child is a school system student or a child of a staff member or teacher. DPS will verify the enrollment, and the provider will bill the city for payment, though that process is subject to change following discussions next week.
“The exact design of that has yet to be determined,” Larking said. “We’re working with the school system to stretch the dollars as much as we can and also make it helpful for the parents.”
The CARES Act money will be used to cut down on most of the cost of child care services, though the price will vary depending on the provider.
Jason Bookheimer, the director of the community recreation division, confirmed that services at any of the parks and recreation sites would be $75 per child each week. He added that CDC guidelines regarding physical distancing have cut down on the capacity of each location, and the department is currently upgrading all broadband internet access at each site to further facilitate the virtual learning that will take place.
He said the decision to provide this service was an easy one, but it has not come without its logistical challenges.
“Our staff does a good job of trying to jump in and match what needs are,” he said.
Bookheimer said the school district will provide some desks and age-appropriate chairs to the sites, and the parks and recreation staff will try to supplement the virtual learning with extra programs.
“We’re really going to be providing an educational learning experience during the day, and we’re going to integrate some of those lessons they might not be getting in school, such as PE, art, music appreciation,” Bookheimer said. “When the school day is over, we’ll transition into our traditional after-school approach where we’ll have more recreational influence and activity-based programs.”
