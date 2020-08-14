Danville Public Schools receiving $300,000 of city's CARES funding to organize child care during remote start

These entities, in particular, were seen as worthy locations for child care because they already succeed in providing that type of service.

“They have these programs in place, so it’s not something they’d have to recreate for our population,” Moore-Sparks said.

She added that up to 24 private child care providers in the area could also be in line to commit spaces for the public school system's students and children of teachers. Those locations will be determined next week.

When the child care sites are operational, DPS will send a form to each provider to indicate if the child is a school system student or a child of a staff member or teacher. DPS will verify the enrollment, and the provider will bill the city for payment, though that process is subject to change following discussions next week.

“The exact design of that has yet to be determined,” Larking said. “We’re working with the school system to stretch the dollars as much as we can and also make it helpful for the parents.”

The CARES Act money will be used to cut down on most of the cost of child care services, though the price will vary depending on the provider.