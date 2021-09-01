Danville Public Schools releasing students early due to weather threat

Danville Public Schools will release students early Wednesday because of of the threat of severe weather.
- Middle schools and and RISE Academy will release at 10:55 a.m.
- Elementary schools will release at 11:35 a.m.
- High schools and preschools will release at 12:15 p.m.
- Also, due to possible power outages, the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy will end classes at 12:15 p.m.
The system asks parents to contact schools directly with questions.
The activity will be centered along and east of the Lynchburg-to-Danville corridor.
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Trucks were scheduled to leave Tuesday sending supplies to Louisiana.