 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville Public Schools releasing students early due to weather threat
0 Comments
alert top story

Danville Public Schools releasing students early due to weather threat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Danville Public Schools will release students early Wednesday because of of the threat of severe weather.

  • Middle schools and and RISE Academy will release at 10:55 a.m.
  • Elementary schools will release at 11:35 a.m.
  • High schools and preschools will release at 12:15 p.m.
  • Also, due to possible power outages, the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy will end classes at 12:15 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The system asks parents to contact schools directly with questions.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires rage in Eldorado National Forest

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert