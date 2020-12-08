Danville Public Schools reports 4 new COVID-19 cases this week, including three staff members

Danville Public Schools confirmed on Tuesday morning that three more staff members in the school system have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of them works at George Washington High School and was last in the building on Friday. The two others both work at Westwood Middle School, but the positive cases are not connected. One was last in the building on Dec. 2, while the other was last in the building on Friday.
No other exposures were identified within DPS with any of the three newest cases.
The Danville School Board last week approved a plan that called for students to remain in virtual learning until January, but teachers were expected to provide that remote instruction from school facilities.
By doing so, teachers have more access to the technology, IT support and reliable internet necessary for teaching online, said Anne Moore-Sparks, the community outreach and business partnership specialist.
“Allowing teachers to work from home was originally considered,” she wrote in an email on Tuesday. “However, we quickly learned that all of the resources that a teacher would need to teach in a virtual learning environment could not be duplicated outside of the building.”
The announcement of the three new staff cases came one day after Danville Public Schools announced a positive test for a student at Galileo Magnet High School from Dec. 2. The student was last in the school building on Nov. 19, in large part because students around the district have learned remotely since returning from Thanksgiving break.
The four new cases give Danville Public Schools a total of 32 cases of COVID-19 since the school year started on Aug. 28. Twenty-five of them have come since the school system began a phased return to in-person learning for students on Nov. 9.
Kim Roberson, the president of the Danville Education Association, which represents the city’s teachers, applauded the decision last week to have students remain in a virtual learning environment until January. But she wishes that teachers had more flexibility to do their work from home, as well.
With a few exceptions made for those with health issues, teachers have largely been reporting to their classrooms.
“We think that, because students aren’t in the building, if teachers feel more comfortable working from home they should have the option to do that,” Roberson said.
She added she has colleagues who fall on both sides of the issue — some would prefer to work from home while others don’t mind coming into the school buildings. But she thinks a blanket requirement is misguided.
“Like I’ve said before, there’s been a lot of nervousness, and it seems like people ought to have that option,” Roberson said. “If they feel more comfortable working from home they should be able to do that.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the city and surrounding communities, Moore-Sparks said the school district will soon be sending reminders to the entire school community about the importance of remaining mindful of protection protocols at all times, but especially during holiday gatherings with other family members.
“The district communicated to all staff and parents prior to the Thanksgiving holiday and will do so again prior to the winter break,” she wrote.
