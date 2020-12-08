Danville Public Schools reports 4 new COVID-19 cases this week, including three staff members

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The four new cases give Danville Public Schools a total of 32 cases of COVID-19 since the school year started on Aug. 28. Twenty-five of them have come since the school system began a phased return to in-person learning for students on Nov. 9.

Kim Roberson, the president of the Danville Education Association, which represents the city’s teachers, applauded the decision last week to have students remain in a virtual learning environment until January. But she wishes that teachers had more flexibility to do their work from home, as well.

With a few exceptions made for those with health issues, teachers have largely been reporting to their classrooms.

“We think that, because students aren’t in the building, if teachers feel more comfortable working from home they should have the option to do that,” Roberson said.

She added she has colleagues who fall on both sides of the issue — some would prefer to work from home while others don’t mind coming into the school buildings. But she thinks a blanket requirement is misguided.

“Like I’ve said before, there’s been a lot of nervousness, and it seems like people ought to have that option,” Roberson said. “If they feel more comfortable working from home they should be able to do that.”