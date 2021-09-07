Danville Public Schools requiring student-athletes to be vaccinated or submit to testing

Danville Public Schools now requires all student-athletes to either be vaccinated to submit to twice-a-week COVID-19 testing.

The Danville School Board approved the measure last week after a presentation by Superintendent Angela Hairston.

Calling sporting events a "hot spot" for COVID-19 cases, Hairston said the school district had to cancel the first two George Washington High School football games because of a virus situation. The first game — originally set to kick off the season Aug. 27 — fell victim after the entire team had to quarantine over a positive case.

Last week's game was scrapped after virus cases left Amherst County without enough players to field a team.

"We really want our children face-to-face," Hairston said to school board members last week in making a pitch for the new vaccination policy. "We want to offer our children an opportunity to be safe and to practice safe."

Since school begin about a month ago, 32 students at GW have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 42 were exposed to someone who had the illness.