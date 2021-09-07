Danville Public Schools requiring student-athletes to be vaccinated or submit to testing

Danville Public Schools now requires all student-athletes to either be vaccinated to submit to twice-a-week COVID-19 testing.
The Danville School Board approved the measure last week after a presentation by Superintendent Angela Hairston.
Calling sporting events a "hot spot" for COVID-19 cases, Hairston said the school district had to cancel the first two George Washington High School football games because of a virus situation. The first game — originally set to kick off the season Aug. 27 — fell victim after the entire team had to quarantine over a positive case.
Last week's game was scrapped after virus cases left Amherst County without enough players to field a team.
"We really want our children face-to-face," Hairston said to school board members last week in making a pitch for the new vaccination policy. "We want to offer our children an opportunity to be safe and to practice safe."
Since school begin about a month ago, 32 students at GW have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 42 were exposed to someone who had the illness.
In an effort to slow the infections, GW shut down in-person learning Thursday and Friday while workers installed desk shields and cleaned all classrooms and shared spaces. Students switched to virtual instruction for those two days and returned the classes Tuesday.
Even though they ask athletes to socially distance, that's an impossibility when it comes to playing sports, she said.
Hairston also pointed to parents upset about their children, who were vaccinated, having to quarantine.
Under the new policy approved Thursday night, unvaccinated athletes would undergo a saliva COVID-19 test two times a week, which is far less invasive than a nasal swab.
"This is attacking our young folks," Hairston said referring the the delta variant, a dominant strain that transmits up to 60% easier than the original coronavirus, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reports.
In addition to athletes, they will ask extra-circular clubs that meet daily to adhere to the vaccination or testing policy. Organizations that do not gather often and are able to socially distance — like the Spanish Club — aren't subject to the new mandate.