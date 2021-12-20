Danville Public Schools seeking input from community for facility renovations

Leaders with Danville Public Schools are looking for input from the community to help finalize construction projects that will be funded by the recently passed 1% sales tax.

In November, Danville voters approved a referendum to impose a 1-percentage-point increase in sales tax to help pay for the school projects. A similar measure failed in Pittsylvania County by only 23 votes.

The sale tax will generate an estimated $141 million in revenue over the next 20 years.

To kick off the next phase as construction projects begin, officials with Danville Public Schools want to hear from students, parents, employees and members of the community.

Two facilities — George Washington High School and John M. Langston School — are the focus projects and will receive the first attention, a news release reported.

GW, built in 1955, will see upgrades to renovate classrooms to give more space. In addition, the overall infrastructure needs an overhaul to better boost technology.

The school's library will see an expansion with an emphasis on collaboration places. A STEM Academy also would be an addition to GW along with "improvements and renovations to the Vocational Education and Career Technology classes that will include increased access to robotics and cyber security classes, a nursing lab, culinary arts and hospitality space and skilled trades courses," the news release stated.

Over at Langston, built in 1957, the goal is to move Galileo Magnet High School to that facility after renovations. Upgrades there would expand the offerings for adult education. Also, refurbishing the walking track would allow more access for the community.

Renovations also would allow the central office to move from its current rented space on Main Street to the Langston campus.

"As the planning stages of these projects continue, DPS wants to hear from all stakeholders about specific suggestions on project details, such as features or aesthetics," the news release stated.

Input sessions are planned for:

8 a.m. Jan. 11 in GW's media room;

6 p.m. Jan. 18 in GW's media room (students are welcome);

6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Galileo's cafeteria (students are welcome); and

3 p.m. in Langston's auditorium.

Anyone wishing to attend may register online at tinyurl.com/DPSProjectFeedback.

Feedback sessions for elementary school projects will be scheduled for June.