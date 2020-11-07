Danville Public Schools students begin phased return to classrooms starting Monday

'Bit of anxiety'

The Danville Education Association, which represents the city’s teachers, maintains its long-held stance that it is still too soon to bring students back into classrooms.

“There's quite a bit of anxiety about starting back. Our position has always been health and safety foremost,” Danville Education Association President Kim Roberson said. “I think teachers want the kids back. It’s just about making sure everything is safe and we can do it safely.”

Danville officials stand by the quality of their return-to-school plan and say that many of the students are not learning well virtually for one reason or another. The way to remedy that is to bring them back in the safest possible way.

“We feel like the kids need to come back,” Chaney said, “and there is a risk. There is risk, so we try to implement all the [mitigation] strategies we can.”

Roberson, too, recognizes the learning challenges presented with a virtual environment, but she doesn’t yet see the harm in waiting a little while longer.

“I understand wanting to bring them in, but this close to the holidays and all, it seems like it would make more sense to wait until the beginning of the second semester,” she said.