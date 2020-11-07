Danville Public Schools students begin phased return to classrooms starting Monday

Just over half of the students in Danville Public Schools will remain virtual learners when the school system begins its phased return to in-person instruction on Monday.
Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk estimated that about 48% of students elected to return to schools when that option first became available, leaving roughly 52% of students remaining at home.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Danville Public Schools began the school year more or less committed to nine weeks of virtual learning for all grades except preschoolers.
Monday will be the start of the 12th week of the school year, and it will see the return of students in grades K-three, six, nine and 12. The K-three students will attend school every day save for Wednesdays. The other grades return on an A/B schedule that allows for two days of face-to-face instruction each week.
All other grades will return on the same A/B schedule starting Nov. 16.
Pushing forward amid risks
Despite Danville schools still being listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as locations in the highest risk of transmission category, the district is pushing forward with the plan to bring students back.
“We are always concerned about COVID but we are confident in our Pandemic Plan and the processes we have in place for mitigation,” Magouyrk wrote in an email on Friday.
As of Saturday, Danville has had 383.4 new cases per 100,000 in the previous 14 days with an 8% test positivity rate during that span, according to the CDC. The Virginia Department of Health on Saturday announced 2,103 new cases, making it the single worst day Virginia has had in terms of new cases.
Part of the school division’s mitigation plan is to require students to wear masks while in classes, making Danville one of the few school systems with such a protocol. Students also will still be required to physically distance themselves in classrooms and in hallways while also maintaining proper handwashing practices. Additionally, students will have their temperatures taken when they arrive at schools and whenever else as necessary.
William Chaney, the director of safety and security, said there will be added emphasis on the district’s mitigation protocols because of a recent change to the CDC definition of what constitutes a potential exposure to the virus.
That definition used to be somebody would have to be within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 consecutive minutes. The new definition distinguishes somebody as possibly exposed if they were within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 total minutes over a 24-hour period.
“The biggest concern for me is how easy it is to be exposed compared to what the guidelines were, so that’s why we’ve got to work harder on that social distancing piece,” Chaney said.
'Bit of anxiety'
The Danville Education Association, which represents the city’s teachers, maintains its long-held stance that it is still too soon to bring students back into classrooms.
“There's quite a bit of anxiety about starting back. Our position has always been health and safety foremost,” Danville Education Association President Kim Roberson said. “I think teachers want the kids back. It’s just about making sure everything is safe and we can do it safely.”
Danville officials stand by the quality of their return-to-school plan and say that many of the students are not learning well virtually for one reason or another. The way to remedy that is to bring them back in the safest possible way.
“We feel like the kids need to come back,” Chaney said, “and there is a risk. There is risk, so we try to implement all the [mitigation] strategies we can.”
Roberson, too, recognizes the learning challenges presented with a virtual environment, but she doesn’t yet see the harm in waiting a little while longer.
“I understand wanting to bring them in, but this close to the holidays and all, it seems like it would make more sense to wait until the beginning of the second semester,” she said.
Magouyrk said last month, at the school board meeting where this reopening plan was approved, that bringing students back in November would allow them to adjust to new school rules before the start of the second semester and also allow students to determine if in-person learning is preferable before being locked into a choice in the second half of the year.
Further, Magouyrk said the school community has to find reasonable ways to operate even while still facing a pandemic.
“We don’t know when this is going to end,” she told the school board in October, “and what we have to do is learn how to live with it and be safe so that our kids can have a future.”
Chaney reiterated that line of thinking last week.
“There’s a lot of kids that need face-to-face instruction. They’re struggling virtually. That face-to-face piece, some of them need it bad,” he said. “Like [Magouyrk] told me earlier, ‘We’ve got to try for the kids.’ So here we go.”
