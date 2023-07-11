Danville Public Schools received a $125,000 grant last week to buy heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment for the HVAC program at George Washington High School.
It was part of $3 million in state grants awarded to 24 school divisions for career and technical education skilled trades programs.
“In Virginia and across the nation there are high-paying jobs in the skilled trades that go unfilled due to a shortage of qualified applicants,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said in a statement. “I want to thank the General Assembly for recognizing the need to prepare more young people for these career opportunities and providing the funding for these grants.”
These one-time grants support programs offering "industry-recognized certifications or credentials" that state officials tout as being in high demand by employers.
—From staff reports