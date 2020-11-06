Danville Public Schools to purchase more technology, sanitation equipment with second round of coronavirus relief funding

Local school systems have until the end of the calendar year to make decisions on how to spend the second round of allocated coronavirus relief bill funding granted by Gov. Ralph Northam in early October.
Danville Public Schools was the recipient of $954,608, and Pittsylvania County Schools received $1.43 million — figures that were based on student enrollment in the fall.
After rounds of deliberation for how to use the funds, Danville schools committed to, among other items, significant technology upgrades for classrooms — which also will help facilitate virtual learning — along with more cleaning and sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment and facilities upgrades that will help continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The Danville School Board approved that purchasing plan during Thursday’s meeting.
Mark Jones, superintendent of Pittsylvania County Schools, said his school district will present a plan for its funds to the school board this upcoming Tuesday.
In Danville, director of technology and media services John Parris immediately thought much of this money could be spent on new Chromebooks that would replace a batch of outdated Chromebooks that the district has purchased as part of its initiative to have one digital device for every student.
However, Parris said that wasn’t feasible, citing a global shortage in Chromebooks that would result in them arriving several months into 2021 and restrictions on funding that dictate when purchases are actually paid for.
“It’s impossible to get them in the quantities we need,” he said. “You can certainly go out to Walmart and get a Chromebook for personal use, but I can’t get them in quantities of 500 or 1,000 right now.”
He said the district will instead make that purchase in the coming months with funds already included in its budget.
Parris said the district is fortunate, though, to be able to make technology upgrades elsewhere while also bulking up on COVID-19 prevention equipment.
The bulk of the funds will go toward purchasing Promethean interactive panels — essentially digital whiteboards in the classrooms that students can access remotely.
The school system will replace 114 of the panels in the city’s elementary schools while adding 110 across the middle and high schools. The process of replacing existing panels and adding new ones was always part of the district’s plan, Parris said, but using these funds accomplishes that goal faster.
“Teachers have been really creative in using those,” Parris said. “It’s something we’ve been using at the elementary level for many years. This has given us the opportunity to replace some that have needed to be replaced. And we’re almost doubling the amount that we have.”
The Promethean panels will come at a total cost of $727,676.
The district also will purchase 100 new document cameras — which act in much the same way an overhead projector would, except these can also transmit images to remote learners. That cost will be $22,500.
And in addition to purchasing 65 no-touch water bottle filling stations for all school locations at a cost of $114,459, Danville Public Schools also will purchase five more Hygienica cleaning machines for the custodial staff, along with more personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and safety glasses for teachers for when they clean their classrooms. The cleaning and sanitizing purchases add up to nearly $35,000.
More than $55,000 will be directed toward the unemployment insurance cost for previously furloughed employees.
When Northam announced the second round of fund allocations, which totaled $220 million statewide, he said the money would further assist school districts in their efforts to provide a quality education safely in school or remotely at home.
Danville Public Schools Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk was particularly thankful for the influx of more resources to help students and school faculty.
“We are extremely pleased that these funds are available to help with items that would not normally be budgeted,” she wrote in an email.
