Danville Public Schools to purchase more technology, sanitation equipment with second round of coronavirus relief funding

“It’s impossible to get them in the quantities we need,” he said. “You can certainly go out to Walmart and get a Chromebook for personal use, but I can’t get them in quantities of 500 or 1,000 right now.”

He said the district will instead make that purchase in the coming months with funds already included in its budget.

Parris said the district is fortunate, though, to be able to make technology upgrades elsewhere while also bulking up on COVID-19 prevention equipment.

The bulk of the funds will go toward purchasing Promethean interactive panels — essentially digital whiteboards in the classrooms that students can access remotely.

The school system will replace 114 of the panels in the city’s elementary schools while adding 110 across the middle and high schools. The process of replacing existing panels and adding new ones was always part of the district’s plan, Parris said, but using these funds accomplishes that goal faster.

“Teachers have been really creative in using those,” Parris said. “It’s something we’ve been using at the elementary level for many years. This has given us the opportunity to replace some that have needed to be replaced. And we’re almost doubling the amount that we have.”