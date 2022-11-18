Danville Public Schools to use $250K grant to offset cost of integrated camera system

Danville Public Schools recently received nearly $250,000 from the Virginia Department of Education for school security.

The grant is part of $12 million distributed throughout the state.

The state education department said the money will fund things like voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras and two-way radios, according to a news release.

Locally, Danville will use the money to offset costs of an integrated camera system, the local school system reported in a news release. Right now, Danville Public Schools has camera systems in each facility placed by different vendors.

With the integrated system, the district will be able to use one vendor, allowing officials to see all schools at once using the same software.

“This grant will be vital in ensuring that we have a fully integrated camera system that will make it easier for us to have eyes on all schools,” Wayne Lyle, chief operations officer with Danville Public Schools, said in a statement. “Our security will be able to see every school from anywhere at any time.”

It also will let the Danville Police Department have access to the footage.

In all, 431 schools in 90 school divisions received sate grants.

“The systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a news release. “Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school. In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”