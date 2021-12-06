Danville Regional Foundation leader to speak at Averett's winter graduation

Danville Regional Foundation President and CEO Clark Casteel will deliver the commencement address in Averett University’s winter commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The outdoor ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m., will be held at the University’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus in the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Averett will confer the degrees of more than 135 students between the online and traditional programs this commencement, including approximately 94 who plan to walk across the stage. The graduating class of 2021 includes seven veterans and six international students from Finland, Sweden and Spain. Nearly two-thirds of are adult learners through Averett online, and graduates were born between 1958 and 2000.

Graduates will hear from Casteel, who leads the work of DRF, a place-based funder designed to support regional partners in Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Caswell County, North Carolina. Since 2005, DRF has made more than 500 grants totaling more than $160 million, including more than $7.6 million in funding to Averett.