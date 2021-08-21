Danville residents join Averett students and staff members to receive shots of protection against virus

Sara Weaver, a Danville resident who works in the health care field, had COVID-19 in November and still has antibodies from it.
She's been waiting to get the shot of protection and decided to join her brother Saturday at a clinic hosted by Averett University and the Virginia Department of Health.
Following an increase in COVID-19 cases and high community spread, Averett University is requiring all students and staff to show a negative test result within three days of starting class or proof of vaccination. On Friday, about 1,000 students, staff and members of the community lined up in the Carrington Gym to receive a free COVID-19 test to help meet those requirements.
On Saturday, the university held a vaccination clinic for students and staff. Members of the community also were invited to receive either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Initially, Weaver chose to wait to get vaccinated because she had concerns.
"As research improves we are seeing the benefits from it," she told the Register & Bee. "But I do have concerns about where people have had adverse reactions to it. But I think the benefit far outweighs the risk."
When asked if she would recommend others get the vaccine, she responded with "oh yes, yes."
Weaver works in the medical field and hears about patients who are fighting for their lives.
"This virus has no discrimination," she said. "It's young people, older people, it doesn't matter the race, the gender. So I absolutely recommend it."
Sophomore Fred Koskinen, of Finland, also rolled up his sleeve to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday. A business administration student, Koskinen completed his freshman year online from Finland. He's now able to return to campus because of eased travel restructions.
"There is very positive talk, it's a very positive vibe that everybody should get the vaccine," Koskinen said when asked why he got his shot. "It just eases the life."
Averett professor Barbara Kushubar attended the clinic to receive a Moderna booster shot exactly six months of receiving her initial jab. For her it was about protecting herself and others.
"I don't want to be a spreader," Kushubar said. "I want to help ensure my health and I want to ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone I come in contact with."
Kushubar explained after receiving her first vaccine she did not have any symptoms. Following the second shot she experienced a few aches and was a little tired, but otherwise, nothing major.
The health department administered 109 doses of vaccines Saturday. Students and staff who took a COVID-19 test Friday will be notified of their results by the university's director of health services. Members of the community will receive results from health department directly.
Chip Robinson is a reporter for the Register & Bee covering Pittsylvania County government and education.