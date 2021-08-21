Danville residents join Averett students and staff members to receive shots of protection against virus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weaver works in the medical field and hears about patients who are fighting for their lives.

"This virus has no discrimination," she said. "It's young people, older people, it doesn't matter the race, the gender. So I absolutely recommend it."

Sophomore Fred Koskinen, of Finland, also rolled up his sleeve to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday. A business administration student, Koskinen completed his freshman year online from Finland. He's now able to return to campus because of eased travel restructions.

"There is very positive talk, it's a very positive vibe that everybody should get the vaccine," Koskinen said when asked why he got his shot. "It just eases the life."

Averett professor Barbara Kushubar attended the clinic to receive a Moderna booster shot exactly six months of receiving her initial jab. For her it was about protecting herself and others.

"I don't want to be a spreader," Kushubar said. "I want to help ensure my health and I want to ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone I come in contact with."

Kushubar explained after receiving her first vaccine she did not have any symptoms. Following the second shot she experienced a few aches and was a little tired, but otherwise, nothing major.

The health department administered 109 doses of vaccines Saturday. Students and staff who took a COVID-19 test Friday will be notified of their results by the university's director of health services. Members of the community will receive results from health department directly.

Chip Robinson is a reporter for the Register & Bee covering Pittsylvania County government and education.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.