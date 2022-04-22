Danville School Board approves 2022-23 budget with 5% salary hike for employees

The Danville School Board unanimously voted to approve the school system's proposed $98.2 million 2022-23 budget during its meeting Thursday night.

Danville Public Schools' budget for the upcoming year includes about $58 million from state funding, $6.6 million in federal grants, $22.8 million in local funding from the city of Danville and $948,191 from other restricted/special revenue.

That makes up the $88.4 million total operating budget for the school system, School Superintendent Angela Hairston said during a presentation to the school board.

However, the numbers could change once the General Assembly approves the state budget. The current budget proposal is based on former Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed state budget before he left office in January.

The school system's figures for its upcoming budget are "contingent on the adjustments that will be made following approval of the state budget" under current Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Hairston told school board members during her budget presentation.

"Eighty percent of our [operating] budget goes toward salary and benefits," Hairston pointed out. The remaining 20% goes toward operations, including items such as textbooks, buses and other areas, she added.

A rise in student enrollment has led to an increase in anticipated state funding.

The city’s school system has 5,736 students attending classes this year — 231 more students than in 2020-21, when 5,505 were enrolled, according to figures from school officials.

Hairston said last month the additional students are coming from private schools, homeschooling and families who have moved to the city from outside the area. The school system’s Virtual Academy has played a large role.

In addition to the $88.4 million operating budget, the overall budget also includes about $5.2 million for capital outlay and nearly $4.6 million for the child nutrition budget — for a total of $98.2 million.

A 5% salary increase for employees, a stipend for staff for extended school year to address learning loss and an increase in substitute pay to support teacher planning are part of the budget.

Hairston also plans for increased support for mental health services, strategies for improving student attendance and summer school opportunities in the 2022-23 budget.

Additional gifted teachers, content specialists and dual enrollment opportunities are also on the table, as well as addition of skilled trades to the school division's Career and Technical Education programs.

The budget also includes upgrades to tracks at George Washington High School and Langston Focus School, technology upgrades and new school buses with air conditioning, Hairston said.

The school system has bought eight new buses and older buses will be retrofitted with air conditioning, she said.

"We need air-conditioned buses for safety with more school in the summer," she said.

Danville City Council also must approve the school system's proposed budget.

In other matters, the school board unanimously approved a resolution supporting the use of revenues generated from the upcoming Caesars Virginia Casino at the former Dan River Inc. site at Schoolfield.

The Danville School Board supports money "allocated to improve wraparound services, universal pre-K, raising the funding levels to support instructional needs to include improved teacher salaries, increased access to Danville Community College for post-graduates, investment in the K-3 literacy initiative, and financial support for positive out-of-school/after-school programming," the resolution states.

The resolution also points out that Danville voters approved a 1% sales tax increase to fund needed school building improvements. Costs for necessary major capital projects are more than $194 million, the resolution states.

