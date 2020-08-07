Danville School Board approves nine weeks of virtual learning, phased re-entry for in-person instruction

If and when students in Danville Public Schools are permitted to return to in-person learning, they will be phased back into classrooms, rather than all starting at once.
The decision comes on the heels of schools reopening this week in Georgia, where photos and videos of maskless students in crowded hallways of one high school went viral online and prompted outrage from parents and educators about how the coronavirus pandemic was being handled.
DPS Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk said the school division she is temporarily in charge of will learn from the mistakes of others and strive to put forward a more measured approach to reopening schools if health guidelines allow for it.
“I’ve been watching what’s happening in Georgia, and that’s not going to happen here,” said Magouyrk, who used to work at a school district in that state. “Moving slow sometimes gives you the better results, and I think it will in this case.”
The phased return to classrooms is one main deviation from the proposed reopening plan of two weeks ago, which called for nine weeks of virtual learning to begin the school year for a majority of students. The Danville School Board unanimously approved the slightly modified reopening plan Thursday.
Though Magouyrk said the nine virtual weeks are not necessarily a concrete part of the plan — she is open to fewer virtual weeks if the state of the coronavirus pandemic allows students to return earlier — whenever students do return, they will be brought back in stages.
For the first week when the school system decides to open, grades K-3, special education self contained students and high school seniors will return to school buildings. Magouyrk said seniors should be among the first group in the doors in case they need extra help to prepare for graduation. That way, they get in-person help quicker.
In the second week, grades 4-6 and high school freshmen will be welcomed back. Magouyrk stressed the importance of getting sixth graders and ninth graders back into schools because they are the formative transition years — from elementary school to middle school and from middle school to high school.
All other grades — middle schoolers in grades 7-8 and high schools sophomores and juniors — will return during the third week.
In the event that in-person instruction does return after the first nine weeks of the semester, students in the second and third phases of re-entry would receive one and two more weeks of virtual learning, respectively.
The other new wrinkle in the approved reopening plan is that preschoolers will attend school four days per week instead of five — all weekdays except for Wednesday. Magouyrk said this decision comes following teacher feedback that largely called for Wednesdays to be available to assess the progress made on Monday and Tuesday and plan ahead for Thursday and Friday.
The deadline was technically Friday for students and families to select the virtual or in-person instruction for the second quarter, but many have yet to return the registration form. There is no penalty for missing the deadline, but those forms will need to be returned as soon as possible to coordinate bus routes and teacher pairings.
Once families select virtual or in-person instruction for the second nine weeks of the first semester, they will be unable to switch.
Once in-person instruction is approved, those students will transition back into the school buildings with the same teachers they were paired with during the virtual component. The virtual-only students will then also remain with their virtual-only teachers.
“It will be smooth because everybody’s keeping the same teachers,” Magouyrk said.
Some teachers have already started presenting notes from doctors confirming that they are at a higher risk for infection.
“For sure, they will be our virtual teachers,” Magouyrk said of that group. “Some teachers will volunteer to be face-to-face. And then there will be others where the principals will have to decide who goes where.”
Also on Thursday, the school board approved hiring consultants from Education Resource Group to provide professional development training for teachers as they get more acclimated to teaching virtually. At a cost of $627,500, which comes from Title I and Title II funds from previous years, these consultants will connect with teachers once before the school year begins on Aug. 24 and continue working with the educators through December.
“Once the school year gets started they’ll be doing training on those Wednesdays,” Magouyrk said, “and then it’s really important that they develop professional learning communities, so teachers can work together and become learners together.”
