Danville School Board approves nine weeks of virtual learning, phased re-entry for in-person instruction

The deadline was technically Friday for students and families to select the virtual or in-person instruction for the second quarter, but many have yet to return the registration form. There is no penalty for missing the deadline, but those forms will need to be returned as soon as possible to coordinate bus routes and teacher pairings.

Once families select virtual or in-person instruction for the second nine weeks of the first semester, they will be unable to switch.

Once in-person instruction is approved, those students will transition back into the school buildings with the same teachers they were paired with during the virtual component. The virtual-only students will then also remain with their virtual-only teachers.

“It will be smooth because everybody’s keeping the same teachers,” Magouyrk said.

Some teachers have already started presenting notes from doctors confirming that they are at a higher risk for infection.

“For sure, they will be our virtual teachers,” Magouyrk said of that group. “Some teachers will volunteer to be face-to-face. And then there will be others where the principals will have to decide who goes where.”