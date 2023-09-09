Members of the Danville School Board celebrate with Galileo Magnet High School Principal Michelle Ramsey after the school recently earned top honors U.S. News and World Report in its 23-24 Best High Schools list. Galileo landed in the the top 40% of public high schools — No. 1,787 out of 17,680 — across the nation, earning the “best high schools” title.” Galileo ranked No. 44 — out of 322 — in Virginia high schools.