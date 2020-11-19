Danville School Board learns of two new COVID-19 cases at GW, Westwood Middle

Chaney added that portions of school buildings will also receive immediate extra cleaning if it is deemed necessary.

DPS students in grades K-three, six, nine and 12 returned to in-person instruction on Nov. 9 if they elected that option at the beginning of the school year. The K-three grades attend school four days per week, and the other grades attend on an A/B schedule that allows for two days of face-to-face instruction. All other grades in the school division returned on an A/B schedule starting Monday of this week.

Pittsylvania County Schools update

Pittsylvania County Schools currently has five active cases of COVID-19, Assistant Superintendent for Administration Steven Mayhew confirmed on Thursday.

The school system has seen 32 total positive cases since Sept. 28, when students who requested in-person learning in grades K-3 returned to schools four days per week. Students in the remaining grades returned to receive in-person instruction on an A/B schedule starting on Oct. 12, if they chose that option.

The Pittsylvania County Schools system has a very similar response process once a positive case is found among a student or a staff member.