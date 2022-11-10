 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville School Board member stepping down Nov. 23

Brandon Atkins

Danville School Board member Brandon Atkins announces his resignation Thursday night effective Nov. 23.

 Screen capture

Danville school board member steps down

Brandon Atkins, who did not seek reelection for the Danville School Board, announced his resignation Thursday night effective Nov. 23.

During comments at the school board meeting, he said while his term was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, "for personal reasons" he will need to exit on Nov. 23.

He also thanked the board for support with the death of his father last month.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said in a statement. “The last four years have been challenging for sure, but I believe that Danville Public Schools is on the path to growth. The Board, Superintendent and staff have been a pleasure to work with, and I wish them the best.”

Atkins was elected to the Danville School Board in 2018.

"I would like to thank Mr. Atkins for his years of service on the Danville School Board and to Danville Public Schools,” Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to serve with him, and the board wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

