Danville School Board moves forward with plan to bring students back to classrooms starting Nov. 9
breaking top story

Danville School Board moves forward with plan to bring students back to classrooms starting Nov. 9

School board

The Danville School Board votes Thursday evening for a phased return-to-school plan for students starting Nov. 9.

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

The Danville School Board on Thursday evening accepted Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk’s recommendation for a phased return-to-school plan for students starting Nov. 9.

The vote passed 5-2. School board members Philip Campbell and Tyrell Payne both voted against the recommendation, citing concerns over the region’s continued struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

An online-only option will remain available for all students.

The first phase of the plan calls for kindergartners and students in first, second, third, sixth, 9th and 12th grades to return to classes on Monday, Nov. 9. The K-third grade students will attend school every weekday save for Wednesdays.

The other grades will return on an A/B schedule that allows for two days of face-to-face instruction each week.

The second phase begins the following week, Monday, Nov. 16, and will see the return of students in fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th and 11th grades on an A/B schedule.

Wednesdays will be remote for all grades. Students assigned to the Extended Day Alternative Program will attend face-to-face Monday through Thursday.

This story will be updated.

