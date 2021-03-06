Danville School Board OKs five administrative appointments

The Danville School Board on Thursday approved five administrative appointments.
- Takiwi Milton-Babalola took over as chief academic officer Monday. Milton-Babalola served as mathematics curriculum coordinator, interim instructional technology coordinator, K-12 mathematics professional learning specialist, mathematics and science instructional coach, and math teacher at Richmond County School System in Augusta, Georgia. She also was a mathematics college professor at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia. She is a doctoral candidate at Valdosta State University and received her education specialist degree in teaching and learning and her Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction from Augusta State University. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics at Paine College.
- Wayne Lyle, who started Monday in the roll of chief operations officer, previously served as an instructional supervisor with Amherst County Public Schools. He also was a classroom teacher, principal and assistant principal at Bedford County Public Schools; an assistant principal with Montgomery County Public Schools; and an adjunct instructor at the University of Virginia. Lyle earned his Doctor of Education degree from Virginia Tech; an education specialist degree and Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia; and a Bachelor of Science degree from Radford University.
- Tia Hairston has been employed with Danville Public Schools for nine years. On Feb. 5, she assumed the role of director of exceptional children. She has served in a number of roles including teacher assistant, substitute teacher, autism teacher and most recently, the coordinator of services for exceptional children/VTSS coordinator. She received a Doctor of Education degree in educational Leadership, an education specialist degree in educational leadership, and a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Liberty University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Christopher Newport University.
- Walter Lucas was named the director of maintenance and operations and has been in that role since Feb. 2. He has more than 45 years of experience in construction, contracting, maintenance, and building code enforcement. Most recently Lucas was a building inspector and project manager for the city of Danville. Prior to his tenure with the city, he was a contract administrator for the Department of the Navy where he supervised and managed maintenance contracts for five naval bases.
- Jay Lancaster is the new licensure specialist with Danville Public Schools. He's been employed with system for 16 years as an instructor at Langston Focus School; assistant principal at George Washington High School; interim principal at W. Townes Lea Elementary School; principal at Galileo Magnet High School; and most recently principal at George Washington High School. Lancaster received both a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership and a Master of Education degree in administration and supervision at Liberty University and a Bachelor of Arts dgree in History at Emory & Henry College.