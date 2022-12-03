Danville School Board protocol limits members' speech, forbids them from speaking to media

Danville School Board members are prohibited from talking to the media about school board matters, according to protocol established and followed by the board.

That role is left to the school board chair, who is the official spokesperson for all media questions related to the board, including those on social media, according to the board's governance norms and protocols.

This means officials — elected by the public — do not respond to questions from the media related to school board actions or issues within the school system.

That is unlike rules for the Pittsylvania County School Board and Danville City Council which, like the Danville School Board, have publicly elected members that represent citizens.

Members of City Council and the county school board are allowed to speak freely to the press when asked questions on government-related matters.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones was taken aback when told about the city school board's policy.

"I'm kind of shocked, to be honest," Jones told the Danville Register & Bee. "The citizens may be shocked, as well. They want to hear from the people they elected."

It's important for individual elected officials to be able to speak publicly to let constituents know what they're doing as their representatives and whether they are upholding their promises, Jones said.

But Danville School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs denied the board had a policy designating the chair as its official spokesperson for all media questions.

"We don't have a policy that states the school board chair be the official spokesperson for all media inquiries," Cobbs said via email Thursday. "What we do have is governance norms and protocols that we try our best to adhere to."

According to those norms and protocols posted on the Danville City Schools' website, "The school board chair will be the official spokesperson for the board for all media inquiries related to the school board, including ones on social media. The superintendent or public information officer will respond to inquiries regarding day-to-day operations."

Cobbs added that such a protocol is not unique to Danville Public Schools. The board first voted on them in 2018 following recommendation from school board training with the Virginia School Boards Association.

"In addition, the norms and protocols are not imposed upon us by the superintendent or the division," Cobbs said. "Governance norms and protocols are created and approved by the school board."

The school board's governance norms and protocols and code of conduct are reviewed during its annual reorganization meeting, she said.

State level

When asked whether the Virginia School Boards Association recommended the board's procedure on media inquiries, President David Woodard said boards can set the protocol they want or choose not to have one.

"It is not a requirement, it is a best practice used by some boards," Woodard said Friday.

Most districts operate in that fashion, said Danville City Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston.

"This is not outside of traditional protocol," Hairston said, referring to the school board's protocol.

The Danville School Board's practice is not uncommon, Woodard said.

"You would need to check with each school division around the state, but I believe a lot of divisions have the chair or a designee to be the spokesperson for their board," Woodard said.

There are 132 school divisions in the state of Virginia.

Hairston said she supports the school board's protocol if members feel it would be successful for them.

"The superintendent has very little to do with the board protocols," Hairston said. "We as a community should support any protocols or any norms that they feel are necessary to help them function successfully as a board."

One narrative

But having one person speak for an entire board creates an atmosphere where there is only one narrative, said Megan Rhyne, director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

"The point of an elected school board is to bring a diversity of opinions and experiences," Rhyne said.

When asked how the association feels about the issue of the Danville School Board's policy stifling free speech among board members representing citizens, Woodard said, "Each of the local school boards can set whatever protocol they choose when it comes to speaking with the media."

Cobbs said the board chair has an additional responsibility to preside at the board meetings. The board chair has one vote, the same as their colleagues, she said.

"Every board member is encouraged to express their individual opinions, reasons why they vote a certain way, etc. with the premise that it is their opinion and not the opinion of the full board," Cobbs said. "Board members frequently share their opinions and concerns during our board meetings which you and the public can attend and view. Before a vote is taken, there is an opportunity for board members to discuss as well as an opportunity for board members to share their thoughts and opinions during closing comments. Freedom of speech isn’t limited as appears to be an assumption."

The process goes like this: When the Danville Register & Bee reaches out to board members by phone, the newspaper is told the chair has to answer the questions. Those questions are generally answered in the form of emailed statements.

In the past, many of those responses have come from the division's public information officer and attributed to the school board chair, an indication the administration of Danville Public Schools had a hand in crafting the message to the public.

Often, school board members will ask for information from the superintendent to include in a response, Hairston said.

"They do it on their own accord because they want to provide accurate information that reflects the work being done in the district," Hairston said. "The board chair has a rightful desire to provide accurate information. As large as the school district might be and the activities, oftentimes, they may not be privy to all the details of every aspect of the questions."

The Register & Bee emailed each Danville School Board member seeking comment on the protocol prohibiting individual members from talking to the media earlier this week for this story. The only response came from the chair.

Neighboring Pittsylvania County's school board does not have a rule designating the chair as its spokesperson on issues related to the board.

"We don't have a written policy that would do that," said Pittsylvania County School Board member Sam Burton, who represents the Chatham-Blairs District. "Every division has different issues. The city schools certainly have a lot of issues we don't have."

Danville's school board members do not represent districts within the city, but are at-large members.

"We all do things differently across the state," said Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones.

Neither Jones nor Burton would give their opinion on the city school board's protocol.

The Tazewell County School Board's protocol is to typically have the chair or vice chair answer questions from the press regarding board business or positions, said Woodard, a member of the school board.

"The member in each district will often speak to district-specific questions," Woodard said.