Danville School Board supports sales tax increase, requests ballot question in city

"We cannot continue to kick this can down the road," Jones said. "If we don't address these issues, we're going to have serious problems later on."

Proposed improvements include adding 33,460 square feet at Johnson, built in 1952 and last renovated in 2004. It is currently 54,950 square feet. That would cost $22 million.

About 27,725 square feet would be added at Woodberry Hills, which was built in 1959 and last renovated in 2002. That project is estimated at about $18 million. Woodberry Hills is currently 36,600 square feet.

Langston, built in 1957 and most recently renovated in 2001, would see an additional 1,700 square feet, plus a new running track. The project for the additional space would be about $25 million. The school currently includes 109,700 square feet.

The 318,300-square-foot high school at GW was built in 1955 and last upgraded in 2002. Proposed additions would be 57,650 square feet at a price tag of $77 million.

Stadium renovations at GW and the new track at Langston would cost about $7 million.

Projects at Forest Hills, Gibson and Park Avenue would total about $45 million.