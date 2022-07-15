Danville School Board taps contractors in upgrade projects; Johnson Elementary to get new building

The Danville School Board has given the green light for work to begin on improvements to city schools, including a new elementary school building.

By a 6-0 vote, the school board approved a proposal from English Construction, Blair Construction and RRMM Architects to begin work on the detail phase for renovations at George Washington High School.

School board member Brandon Atkins was absent.

In another vote, a proposal from Branch Builds, Moseley Architects and Dewberry to begin work on the detail phase for a new school building at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School was approved by a 6-0 margin.

The renovations and new elementary school building are part of $141.5 million in school improvement projects planned throughout the school district.

Of that amount, $127 million will be covered by the 1% sales-tax increase approved by voters last November to pay for school renovations, $8 million in school emergency relief money, $5 million in state and local funding and $1.5 million from grants, Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said during a presentation at the board's meeting Thursday evening.

Work to be done at GW includes improvements to the career and technical education building, media center, gym spaces, athletic fields, classrooms, technology infrastructure and other enhancements.

Also, an eight-lane NCAA-certified school-and-field facility is being built at GW. It is expected to be complete in October and will be used by GW and Galileo track teams, as well as runners from Averett University under a lease lease agreement.

The Johnson project entails a new school building on its current property. Officials believe a new structure, instead of renovations, would be a more feasible option.

"A renovation requires displacement of students and we just don't have swing space that would not be costly," Hairston told school board members. "We need a new facility ... we feel it would be cost-effective for a new school."

Other projects include renovations to the John M. Langston Campus for Galileo Magnet High School and school district central office staff to move in, as well as a STEM and Career Academy. The gymnasium and auditorium will be available for community use.

MBP Construction Management will manage construction for the GW, Langston and Johnson projects.

As for other projects, the running track at Langston has been restored, the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy has undergone improvements, O.T. Bonner Middle School's gym has received a new coat of paint and new bleachers. Also, Bonner's auditorium is getting an overhaul, and classrooms and the rest of the building will get new paint, officials said.

Over at Forest Hills Elementary School, the entire building was painted, and a new auditorium roof was installed.

Plans at GW and Johnson will be refined, and public hearings will be held on proposals at the Danville School Board's Aug. 4 meeting.

Also, the school system will hold community meetings in spring 2023 for Forest Hills, Woodberry Hills and Park Avenue elementary schools, with architects selected for those projects later that year.

Needs at Schoolfield, Bonner and Westwood will be evaluated for future projects.

Danville Public Schools will have a 10-year facilities plan developed by November 2023. It will include renovation, maintenance, and new school construction.